Inaugural apprenticeship programme building skills and aspirations of construction workers in North Wales

AN INNOVATIVE new apprenticeship programme is building the skills and aspirations of construction workers.

Wales’s first fully funded Construction Degree Apprenticeship was launched in September and is already helping learners lay the foundations for their future careers.

The students will spend two years at Coleg Cambria before completing a final two years at Wrexham University.

Representing some of the sector’s top companies, and a wide range of trade areas – from civil engineering to site management, quantity surveying and more – they are learning on the job while garnering academic support at Cambria’s Bersham Road site in Wrexham.

Among the 56-strong group is Adam Wynne, a Contracts Compliance Officer at Wrexham Council, who spent more than 20 years in the trades before joining the local authority.

“I was a joiner with my own business before I began this role and wanted a new challenge that would use that experience and allow me to progress in my career,” said Adam, from Coedpoeth.

“This qualification and my job with the council means I can take that step, and while it is challenging blending work with academia – I hadn’t been in a classroom for a long time! – it has been very enjoyable and ensures we are up to speed with the latest developments.”

Daniel Ashley-Cooper, a Contracts Manager at Holywell-based Kingspan, was in agreement.

“I was production based for 10 years before moving on to this position, so in tandem with the construction degree apprenticeship I am learning new skills and gaining experience, which will add value to my career going forward,” said Daniel, from Chester.

“As well as the lecturers we have mentors in our own companies, so there is a lot of support there.”

Sam Doughty, from Mold, a Trainee Site Manager at Read Construction in Wrexham, added: “I was new to the trade and started this course at the same time as I started the job. My aim is to become a fully qualified site manager and I’m on the way to doing that – it’s a good challenge, and a good learning process.”

A champion for girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths), Lilly Holt encouraged other young women to consider applying for the Construction Degree Apprenticeship programme in the future.

“At the beginning it was a little intimidating, pursuing a career in what is a traditionally male-dominated arena, but there are lots of job roles out there and I’m proud to be flying the flag for women in construction,” said Lilly, from Wrexham, a Commercial Trainee at Anwyl Homes, Ewloe.

“We are balancing our work lives with education but it’s a great platform to improve and progress, and there is the opportunity to focus on different areas and trades.

“I have always been interested in the housing industry and architecture and see myself becoming a Quantity Surveyor – with this qualification I will be on my way.”

Karl Jackson, Site Lead at Bersham Road – which has undergone a multi-million pound transformation in past years – said learners have benefited from the mix of practical and theoretical education.

“They are getting real-time, real-life training while learning in an interactive classroom environment one day a week,” he said.

“There is a demand for this from industry, locally and nationally, so it’s an exciting time for people in construction to explore this opportunity.”

The programmes are designed to meet the knowledge, skills and behaviours set out in the Welsh Government Framework, alongside the requirements of the professional bodies.

The launch of the pathway was the result of strong co-operation and engagement relevant bodies and representatives in Wales including Welsh Government, The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), The Higher Education Funding Council Wales (HEFCW), The Joint Board of Moderators (JBM), The Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), The Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), and The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).