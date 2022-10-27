Industry urged to showcase engineering during the 10th Tomorrow’s Engineers Week

Employers and engineers are being asked to flood social media with positive images, stories and messages about engineering careers to show young people the real face of engineering.

Tomorrow’s Engineers Week, now in its 10th year, aims to shine a spotlight on engineering, engineering careers and engineering professionals. The whole engineering community is invited to join the campaign (7 to 11 November) to showcase modern engineering and inspirational engineers and technicians.

The campaign looks at what’s happening now as well as innovations likely over the next 10 years. Schools will have the chance to watch the Future Minds Broadcast which sees engineering professionals and young people discussing how engineering will shape the future of entertainment, sport, technology and the environment.

Engineers, technicians, students, apprentices and employers can join the campaign by looking at how different their sector might be in the future. They can also participate by sharing their story on social media (using #TEWeek22), badging events happening during the Week and sharing details of the Future Minds Broadcast with schools they work with. A Tomorrow’s Engineers Week toolkit is available, with sample posts and a range of ways to get involved.

Tomorrow’s Engineers Week wants to show that engineering careers are for everyone to inspire the diverse future workforce the industry needs. Organisations who run engineering engagement programmes are asked to use the Week to show their commitment to creating high impact outreach by joining The Tomorrow’s Engineers Code, accessing and sharing guidance on Tomorrow’s Engineers and featuring their activities on Neon so more teachers know about them.

Dr Hilary Leevers, Chief Executive of EngineeringUK, which organises Tomorrow’s Engineers Week, said:

“For 10 years Tomorrow’s Engineers Week has provided a platform for engineering professionals across the UK to show young people, their influencers and the general public the real face of modern engineering. We are calling on the whole community, from individual engineers to professional engineering institutions and global engineering companies, to use The Week to highlight inspiring stories, positive role models, future opportunities and all the ways you can enter the industry so that all young people could imagine themselves in engineering.

“Tomorrow’s Engineers Week offers the opportunity to showcase the brilliant talent within the industry and to show our individual and collective commitment to inspiring the next generation of engineers and technicians.”

Published in