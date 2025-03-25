Innovation in Assessment- Ep3 – Personalisation

Welcome to Innovation in Assessment, Episode 3 with a focus on Personalisation. Innovation in Assessment is a mini series brought to you by NCFE and FE News and is looking at the latest innovations in assessment.

Episode 3 explores personalisation in Assessment and explore how assessments can be adapted to individual learner needs while maintaining validity and reliability. Topics to consider include Adaptive testing and AI personalised learning.

Your hosts are Dr Rebecca Conway, Director of Research and Innovation at NCFE and Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder of FE News.

They are joined by Simon Child, Head of Assessment Training at the Cambridge Assessment Network and Rajeshwari Iyer, CEO and Co-Founder of sAInaptic.

Check out the video below:

The Innovation in Assessment fund is open until the 31st March 2025.