Innovation in Assessment – Ep1 – Inclusion

Welcome to Innovation in Assessment, this is a brand new mini series with NCFE unpacking the latest innovations in Assessment. We kick off the new season with exploring Inclusion innovations in assessment.

Your hosts are Dr Rebecca Conway, Director of Research and Innovation for NCFE and Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder of FE News.

They were joined by Dr Mary Richardson, Professor of Educational Assessment at UCL

and Yusuf Ibrahim, Assistant Principal at Cardiff and Vale College.

This episode focussed on inclusion and explores how assessments can be designed to ensure fairness, accessibility and validity for all learners, including those with disabilities, neurodivergent learners and those from disadvantaged backgrounds. The panel discussed AI accessibility tools, culturally adaptive assessments and multi-lingual approaches.

Professor Mary Richardson also discusses trust and fairness in assessment.

