Inspire! Award for innovative Merthyr Tydfil learning centre

An innovative learning centre launched to meet a growing need to provide training and support to anyone aged 16 and over across the Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council area has won a national award.

Compass Community Hub, which has engaged with more than 1,000 people in the past year alone, has won the Hywel Francis Award for Community Impact Award in the Inspire! Awards 2024.

The organisation is one of a dozen winners recognised at the Inspire! Awards, which are co-ordinated by the Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government. Winners will receive their awards at a ceremony being held at the Coal Exchange Hotel, Cardiff on September 10.

Responding to the award, Compass Community Hub Tutor Julie Hurley and Participation and Engagement Officer, Kelsey Davies said: “We are grateful to Learning and Work Institute for recognising the dedication and commitment of the team at Compass Community Hub and the impact this has on the community.”

“This is a huge confidence boost to the team and encourages us to continue to strive to support people in the community of Merthyr Tydfil to enable them to change their lives for the better through learning and skills.”

A highlight of Adult Learners’ Week in Wales from September 9-15, the Inspire! Adult Learning Awards recognise those who have demonstrated a commitment to never stop learning. Each Inspire! winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

Rebranded in April 2023, Gurnos-based Compass Community Hub has widened access to residents in the local area, adopting a flexible approach to reach out to the community.

The launch coincided with an injection of capital funding for refurbishment from the Welsh Government that converted one training block into supported living accommodation for young people leaving care. This helped to bring them closer to learning and progression with The Hub located right on their doorstep.

The Hub’s range of training and support helps learners to build their work-related skills, make connections, improve their confidence and get advice and support. Workshops, courses and community events are offered on various days and times throughout the week. All courses, workshops and support are free.

The facility is unique within the borough as no other adult learning facility offers such a one-stop-shop which includes construction areas, ceramics workshops, an IT suite, retail training and two large training rooms.

Leanne Williams, from Compass Community Hub, said: “The team has worked hard to build up a range of courses and to develop an ever-changing offer that encourages everyone into some form of adult learning, whatever their levels, interest and abilities. This includes some who may be neuro divergent, have poor mental health or low skills.”

The project also has a mentor to support ex-offenders in moving forward in their lives, reducing the risk of reoffending through access to learning and sustainable employment.

More than 100 referrals are received every month from either partner organisations or individuals, and more than half of the learners have completed a formal qualification.

Relationships have been built with other providers, such as the University of South Wales and Addysg Oedolion Cymru | Adult Learning Wales, to deliver some of their learning programmes from The Hub.

Plans for the future include a community café where disabled individuals with learning difficulties can volunteer, work and learn in the field of hospitality and catering. ‘Compass in the Community’ workshops may also be delivered at other community buildings right across Merthyr Tydfil.

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week. Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

Lynne Neagle, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, said: “The effort, talent and determination on display from all the finalists in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards is truly inspiring.

“I am determined that Wales should be a place where everyone has the chance to return to learning and renew their career at whatever stage of life they are at. Adult Learners’ Week is a great opportunity to discover your passion for learning or brush up on your existing skills. I’d encourage anyone looking for support or change of direction to look at the support available from Working Wales.

“Learning as an adult is not only a great way to improve employability but is also a fantastic opportunity to meet new people, make new friends, as well as boosting self-esteem and confidence.”

Joshua Miles, Learning and Work Institute Director, said: “I would like to congratulate all the nominees and winners of the 2024 Inspire! Adult Learner Awards and to thank them for sharing their inspiring stories with us.

“They have overcome significant challenges, such as health issues, unemployment, low confidence, or caring responsibilities, and have transformed their lives through learning. In doing so, they have also inspired others to follow in their footsteps and have made a positive difference to communities across Wales.

“Learning is a lifelong journey that can enrich our lives in many ways. Now more than ever, it is important that we support and celebrate adults in Wales who return to learning later in life in the hope of a brighter future.”