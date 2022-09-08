iPET Network announces new partnership with Pets at Home

iPET Network, an Awarding Organisation that creates qualifications in the Animal Care and Veterinary Science sector, has created a bespoke and exclusive dog grooming qualification the iPET Network Level 3 Diploma in Professional Dog Grooming (Exclusive to Pets at Home) in partnership with Pets at Home.

The bespoke qualification, which is regulated by Ofqual, has been launched to help ensure The Groom Room teams in Pets at Home’s pet care centres across the country continue to provide the very best grooming and welfare for puppies and dogs.

Created especially for The Groom Room colleagues, and building on the in-depth training Pets at Home already offers, the enhanced programme and qualification gives teams additional skills to provide top-quality grooming services.

As part of the programme, there are 12 units that colleagues will need to learn and demonstrate their skills to complete this comprehensive qualification. The units include:

354 – Health and safety in a Dog Grooming Environment

355 – Customer Journey within the Pets at Home Ecosystem

356 – Canine Emergency First Aid

357 – Canine Care, Health and Welfare Within the Grooming Environment

358 – Preparing Dogs for Styling, Equipment and Maintenance

359 – Canine Behaviour and Handling for Groomers

360 – Planning and Techniques for Completing a Range of Dog Grooming Styles

361 – Style and Finish and Range of Dog Breeds for Commercial Styling

362 – Style and Finish and Range of Dog Breeds for Traditional and Advanced Scissor Styling

363 – Canine Anatomy and Physiology for Groomers

364 – Adapting the Grooming Process to Meet the Individual Needs of the Dog

365 – Successful Running of a The Groom Room Salon

The announcement is part of an ongoing commitment from both Pets at Home and iPET Network to raise awareness of the importance of professional dog grooming, so that all pet owners can be sure their pet is getting the best and safest experience.

iPET Network, which was founded by education and pet professionals Sarah Mackay and Fern Gresty has long been at the forefront of championing pet care industries, and ensuring that as many people who work in them have top quality industry-recognised skills and qualifications.

Sarah and Fern said: “We always find that owners are surprised to learn that formal qualifications, including first aid training, aren’t a legal requirement for dog groomers.

“That’s why it’s great to see the UK’s largest pet care specialist taking action to raise awareness and drive real change across the industry to deliver the highest standard of practice and care for pets.

“We are delighted to have partnered with Pets at Home and The Groom Room on this initiative, which will ensure that more groomers than ever before receive top quality qualification. A step which is fabulous for the whole industry.”

The Groom Room colleagues currently benefit from a thorough six-month internal training programme, a minimum of 1,000 hours of learning, and are continually assessed throughout their career.

The first 400 colleagues will be enrolled into the programme in September, with hundreds more planned over the next two years across its 355 Groom Room salons.

Karl Atkinson, Head of Grooming at Pets at Home, said: “Grooming is an essential part of our pets’ health and welfare, and that’s why providing our colleagues with the very best training is so important to us.

“We’re proud to be leading the way and empowering our grooming teams with the best knowledge in the industry, ensuring we can continue to deliver the best possible care to every pet we meet.”

iPET Network has created a comprehensive guide to becoming a dog groomer, which can be viewed at www.ipetnetwork.co.uk/guides/a-guide-to-becoming-a-dog-groomer/

