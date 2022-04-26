iPET Network scoops global award for excellence in animal further education services

iPET Network has won a global award for its commitment and excellence in the animal education services.

Founded by Cheshire-based Sarah Mackay and Fern Gresty in 2018, iPET Network originally specialised in creating high quality qualifications in the canine and feline sector.

All of the qualifications are regulated by Ofqual, and after a thorough business review and audit by Ofqual iPET Network’s scope was expanded to the entire Animal Care and Veterinary Science sector so now qualifications can be created across all animal services.

This hard work and commitment to excellence has now been recognised at a high level, with the Cheshire based company being awarded the Global winner in the Animal Education and Training Services category at the Corporate Livewire Global Awards.

A statement from the judges read: “The judging panel was particularly impressed by the company’s aspirations to further develop its qualifications and implement new and exciting topics into the curriculum.

“iPET Network regularly collaborates with creatives and industry professionals to bring their ideas regarding new qualifications to fruition. This is particularly helpful for training providers, who may feel that a certain type of qualification could benefit their business and appeal to customers.

“Testimonials from these businesses have commented on the breadth of support that the iPET Network gives their providers, as they focus on the quality of the material rather than the quantity of learners.”

Sarah and Fern, who started iPET Network after working in pet care industries, and realising that more regulation and qualifications were needed to protect animal welfare, added:

“We are so thrilled to receive this award, and these wonderful comments from the judges really show what we always knew, there is real value in what we are doing, pushing ahead to drive up animal welfare standards.

“Of course we don’t do these things for praise and awards, but recognition like this also helps to spread the word about iPET Network, the courses that we offer, and why it is important that anyone working with animals should have the appropriate qualifications.”

To find out more about the iPET Network go to www.ipetnetwork.co.uk

Published in