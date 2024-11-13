Jane Knight honoured with prestigious Mayor of London Award

Jane Knight, founder of Bromley-based Successful Mums Career Academy @successfulmum, has been

awarded the 2024 Mayor of London Adult Learning Award for Inspirational Professional in

Adult Education.

Over the past decade, Jane—a mum of two—has boosted the confidence of 10,000 women

and empowered them to return to work or start their own business after having children.

Launched in 2022 by Mayor Sadiq Khan, celebrates outstanding contributions to adult learning in the capital.

Jane’s dedication and impact stood out among a record 329 nominations, recognising

individuals and organisations making a difference in London’s education sector.

The awards ceremony, held on Wednesday 6 November at City Hall (London’s Living Room)

and live-streamed, was a powerful evening of tributes. Family, friends and leaders from

London’s education and skills sector gathered to honour Jane and the other winners.

A moving video tribute showcased Jane’s transformative work, highlighting the confidence,

skills and career pathways Successful Mums has given to thousands of women across

London.

Jane Knight, Inspirational Professional in Adult Education award winner 2024

Jane, 51, from Bromley expressed her gratitude, saying: “Winning this award is an incredible

honour, especially as we celebrate 10 years of Successful Mums Career Academy. What

began as a goal to help 100 mums has become a movement, with over 10,000 London

mums (and dads) supported back into work.”

Successful Mums offers funded courses, webinars and events that address common barriers

mums encounter – confidence, career advice and childcare – emphasising the transferable

skills they bring to the workplace.

Designed by mums for mums, Successful Mums courses cover topics including digital skills,

CV support and personal branding, catering to women from diverse backgrounds, including

over 50s and domestic violence survivors. Jane has also built a network of over 500

employers eager to hire skilled women returners to support the economy skills gap.

Jane added:

“Together with my amazing team, we’ve created a winning model of funded

courses, career pathways and community support that open doors for mums and drives

social mobility across the capital. Becoming a parent should enhance, not halt your career

and I’m so proud of the positive impact we’re making on so many women returners and

their families.”

The evening also included a touching tribute to Successful Mums graduate Alkarim Haji from

Bexley, who was posthumously awarded Inspirational Adult Learner of the Year.

Alkarim, a father-of-two who passed away in September at 62, had recently transformed his

life through Successful Mums, earning multiple qualifications and launching a self-defence

business to empower women and organisations to manage aggressive situations.

His family accepted the award on his behalf, a moment that Jane described as both “proud

and profoundly moving.” Alkarim has also been shortlisted for an ERSA Employability Award

in the Outstanding Participant category, with winners to be announced at the ERSA Annual

Conference in London on 4 December.

Jane reflected:

“Alkarim’s journey was one of extraordinary courage and determination,

turning personal challenges into opportunities for growth. His hard work, dedication and

unwavering positivity were an inspiration to everyone, especially when he shared his story

as a guest speaker at our International Women’s Day event in March. My team and I are

truly honoured that his outstanding achievements have been posthumously recognised by

the Mayor of London and ERSA.”