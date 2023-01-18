Japanese Embassy and Zest Quest Asia – on line Upskill Day
A fantastic event open for everybody to be Inspired nationally on the 23rd January with the Japanese ministry of agriculture, forestry and fishery
Please just simply click on the link Live Stream – Passion You Tube
Inspire and develop and help your students and Chefs believe in themselves and their future
Have a Great Culinary Journey with us and learn about the secret of The Allure and Versatility of Rice: Umami, Japanese Cooking Techniques, and Culture with Daisuke Hayashi
Please share and support the next generation
Be Passionate – Be Inspired – Be Involved
