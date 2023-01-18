Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Japanese Embassy and Zest Quest Asia – on line Upskill Day

Passion to Inspire January 18, 2023
0 Comments
Japanese Embassy and Zest Quest Asia - on line Upskill Day

A fantastic event open for everybody to be Inspired nationally on the 23rd January with the Japanese ministry of agriculture, forestry and fishery

Please just simply click on the link Live Stream – Passion You Tube

Inspire and develop and help your students and Chefs believe in themselves and their future

Have a Great Culinary Journey with us and learn about the secret of The Allure and Versatility of Rice: Umami, Japanese Cooking Techniques, and Culture with  Daisuke Hayashi

Please share and support the next generation

Be Passionate – Be Inspired – Be Involved

Skills and apprenticeships
Passion to Inspire

