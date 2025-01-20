Jennifer Coupland to move on from IfATE to take up role at LSBU Group

Jennifer Coupland, our chief executive, is to take up a new role at London South Bank University, after five years at the helm of IfATE.



Jennifer will take on a six-month secondment as Pro Vice-Chancellor, Skills Portfolio from February, supporting the university with its new strategy 2025-2030 and leading on the development of the skills portfolio across the LSBU Group, utilising her extensive experience developing skills products with employers.



During Jennifer’s time at IfATE, over a million people have undertaken IfATE approved apprenticeships and her work with employers has led to huge gains in the quality, credibility and demand for apprenticeships.



Jennifer began her time as chief executive of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education in November 2019. She has led on IfATE and the DfE’s skills system reforms, improving the quality of training by establishing the system of employers setting standards for training in England.



Her work at IfATE lay the groundwork for the establishment of Skills England, and the next step in the development of the skills system.



Apprenticeships have become a core part of the training offer at leading employers including GSK, Lloyds TSB, BAE Systems, BBC, Microsoft, NHS, Laing O’Rourke, PwC, Rolls Royce, NatWest, and John Lewis, and more and more young people and parents see apprenticeships as a prestigious route to a successful career.



Carmel Grant will step in as acting chief executive at IfATE over the coming months, prior to the launch of Skills England.

Skills Minister Jacqui Smith said:

“I would like to commend Jennifer for her superb work at IfATE over the last five years, helping to create positive opportunities for apprentices, learners and employers.

“Skills England will build on this, delivering on our Plan for Change by boosting economic growth and spreading opportunity through working closely with employers, providers and others to tackle skills gaps across the country.”

Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith, IfATE Chair said:

“I would like pay tribute to the incredible contribution Jennifer has made to IfATE since joining in 2019. She has played a crucial part in all IfATE has achieved to put employers at the heart of the skills system, improving the quality, relevance and perception of technical qualifications and apprenticeships.”

“Under Jennifer’s leadership IfATE has made sure that apprenticeships, T Levels, and Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs) are well matched to the economy’s skills needs, so employers and learners can have confidence in government endorsed skills training.

“Jennifer leaves IfATE with more than 650 employer-designed apprenticeships, 20 T Levels and 250 HTQs, which cover the vast majority of jobs across the economy and are delivering transformative outcomes for employers and learners from all backgrounds.”

Jennifer Coupland said:

“I am delighted to be joining London South Bank University as Pro-Vice Chancellor, Skills Portfolio.

“I’ve followed LSBU’s journey over the past 10 years and think it is such an innovative place. With a University, Colleges, and an Academy as part of the group it’s an exciting model with huge potential. I am looking forward to joining the team to support them in developing their Skills offer for the next 5 years of their new strategy.”