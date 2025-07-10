JTL Launches Campaign to Encourage Employers to Back Apprenticeships and Fuel Business Growth

JTL, one of the UK’s leading apprenticeship providers in the building services engineering sector, has launched a bold new campaign urging employers to take on an apprentice and invest in their future workforce.

The campaign, Powering Apprenticeships. Fuelling Business, comes at a time of mounting pressure on the UK’s skilled trades. With demand growing in core areas such as electrical installation, low-carbon technologies and heating and plumbing services, JTL is appealing directly to employers to act now and secure the next generation of qualified professionals in these safety-critical industries.

JTL currently supports over 8,000 apprentices in partnership with more than 3,800 employers across England and Wales; mostly small and micro businesses. The Independent Training Provider is at the forefront of delivering high-quality, employer-aligned training, offering apprentices the tools and support to deliver impact from day one. Apprentices are trained through JTL’s nationwide network of state-of-the-art centres and are supported by dedicated training officers who guide and mentor them through every stage of their apprenticeship.

Recent reforms to funding have increased the accessibility of apprenticeships, particularly for small businesses. Employers with fewer than 50 staff can now access fully funded apprenticeships for individuals aged 16 to 21, helping to reduce upfront costs associated with recruitment and training. JTL also provides each apprentice with a workplace toolkit and access to digital learning resources as part of its standard offer, aiming to support both the apprentice’s development and the employer’s onboarding process.

Data from the Centre for Economics and Business Research indicates that Level 3 apprentices generate an estimated net benefit of over £2,500 per year to their employers during training – even before accounting for long-term gains in productivity, retention and workforce resilience. However a recent national employer survey, recently carried out by Pye Tait for The Electrotechnical Skills Partnership (TESP) found that when asked about future apprenticeship intentions, 44% intend to recruit similar numbers, but 39%, mostly small or micro businesses, plan to recruit fewer.

Hayler Tabberer, Employer Campaign Manager, said:

“Our apprentices are job-ready and supported from the very start. This campaign reflects the energy and confidence we see in our learners every day – and in the employers who choose to invest in them.”

Chris Claydon, Chief Executive of JTL, said:

“The UK is at a tipping point. The demand for skilled electricians and plumbing professionals is rising rapidly, but the workforce is shrinking. We are seeing some employers hesitate, but now is the moment to lean in. Apprenticeships are not a cost – they are an investment in futureproofing your business. Our campaign is a direct call to employers: if you want to remain competitive, sustainable and skilled for the future, it’s time to take action.”