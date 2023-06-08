June 16 deadline looming for Apprenticeship Awards Cymru entries

The countdown has begun for this year’s prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru entries, as the closing date of noon on June 16 is fast approaching.

Highlight of the year for apprentices, employers and work-based learning providers and practitioners, the awards are organised by the Welsh Government and supported by the National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW).

Application forms for the awards, which recognise the shining stars of the Welsh Government’s apprenticeship programme, are available to download here.

From the applications, finalists will be shortlisted for awards including Foundation Apprentice, Apprentice and Higher Apprentice of the Year, which also includes degree apprentices and Tomorrow’s Talent.

Successful businesses are recognised with awards for small, medium, large and macro employers of the year. Work-based Learning Practitioner of the Year recognises those crucially involved in delivering apprenticeships.

Underlining the value of entering the awards, engineering apprentice Chrystalla Moreton has spoken about the confidence boost she received from winning the Tomorrow’s Talent Award last year.

Chrystalla, 21, from Fairwater, Cardiff, wants to become a role model for women in the steel industry and inspire young people who are looking for something different to the usual academic routes.

Continuing her progression as an apprentice at reinforced steel manufacturer Celsa Steel UK, she is working towards an Mechanical Engineering Apprenticeship in Production Services delivered by training provider TSW.

It’s an exciting time for Chrystalla as she and her partner, Daisy Evan-Watkins, are in the process of taking over a pub, The High Corner at Llanharan, having both had previous experience of working in the licensed trade.

Chrystalla will continue working towards her apprenticeship at Celsa Steel, whilst working evening shifts at the pub.

She was forced to revise her original plan to join the Army following a family tragedy, which took its toll on her mental health. Now, she wants to show others who are going through a difficult time in their life that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“Since winning the Tomorrow’s Talent Award boosted, I have progressed to working independently on machinery and continue to learn new things,” said Chrystalla. “It was a privilege to win the award and another step towards what I want to achieve in the future.

“I would encourage other apprentices to enter the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru because being recognised for the progress you are making gives your self-confidence a massive boost.

“The apprenticeship is the best decision I have made because it has given me the opportunity to learn and earn at the same time and to achieve something at the end of it.”

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said: “When a business takes on an apprentice, it isn’t just hiring a new member of staff – it’s investing not only in its own future, but in the future of our economy.

“Today’s apprentices will be tomorrow’s specialists, responsible for supporting our country’s vital net zero ambitions alongside the every-day foundational economy and public services we will need to deliver.

“I urge everyone involved in our apprenticeship programme to celebrate their achievements. You can inspire others to follow your example by entering this year’s Apprenticeship Awards Cymru and sharing your success stories.”

The Apprenticeship Programme is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund. For more information about recruiting an apprentice, visit here.

