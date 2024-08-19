Katerina and Gavin discuss how you can make a difference at the FE and Skills Collective

Dr Katerina Kolyva, CEO of Education and Training Foundation and Gavin O’Meara, CEO of FE News discuss the upcoming FE + Skills Collective. What they are looking forward to and why the many diverse voices across Further Education and Skills are really important to help shape the skills system of the future.

Collective Whole System Approach

We have a new Government, with big plans for Skills and Employability. Katerina explains why a whole system wide approach, from educator to leader in FE Colleges, Independent Training Providers, Awarding Organisations, Community Education, Lifelong learning, Prison Ed, employer providers are vital to help shape the future of the skills system.

Katerina and Gavin discuss the timing of the upcoming FE + Skills Collective on the 10th Oct in Birmingham (bridging Policy and Pedagogy: Preparing educators and leaders for a stronger skills system” with ETF and FE News).

Skills will be vital for economic growth

Katerina discusses how skills will be vital for economic growth and how the Government is setting a 80% economic activity bench mark (but according to the recent ONS Labour market stats, we are at 74.5% employment for 16-64 year olds for April to June 2024). So there is a way to go, especially when you consider that only just over half (53.0%) of all people of working age with a disability were employed April to June 2024, compared with 81.6% of those without a disability!

High quality teaching and learning and vital to the economy

How high quality teaching and learning and vital to the economy and building trust and the importance of local, national and devolved nations and international strategies for the economy and industrial strategy.

Check out what Katerina and Gavin have to say below and they are looking forward to you joining them on the 10th Oct in Birmingham for the FE + Skills Collective, your voice and the many voices of the FE and Skills sector will shape the report and outcome on the day event and the collaborative report.