Kings Lynn dog grooming salon is set to expand by becoming a training school for would-be pet professionals.

Owner Jo Wallace is using her background in the world of HR and people development to enhance Terrington Tails in St Clements, which will now offer Ofqual regulated iPET Network training courses.

The salon has been open for two and a half years, and already offers a range of grooming add ons, including cat grooming and small animal care.

And for Jo, 45 becoming a centre for training and development is a next step in her commitment to the industry.

She said: “I am so excited about becoming a training provider because I have a history in developing people, and at the salon all of our groomers are fully qualified.

“I took the iPET Network courses myself so I know the benefits of this kind of course, which has an emphasis on flexibility and welfare.

“Our business is also a really good model for students to look at as they may be inspired to set up their own successful salons in the future.”

Jo became a dog groomer five years ago after having a 25 year career in HR training and coaching.

And now she is combining both skill sets in a way which ensures that more dog groomers receive essential high quality training.

She added: “Becoming a dog groomer was a lifestyle choice for me and that will be the same for many of our students. It is so important that all dog groomers become qualified because people trust us with their babies.”

Sarah Mackay and Fern Gresty of national awarding organisation the iPET Network, said:

“We are so thrilled that Terrington Tails is becoming an iPET Network training provider.

“When we are looking for new training providers we always want to work with people who put welfare first, and that is at the heart of everything that Jo and her team does.

“We are so happy that they are now part of the iPET Network family.”

To find out more about Terrington Tails go to www.terringtontails.com

For a comprehensive guide on becoming a dog groomer go to www.ipetnetwork.co.uk/guides/a-guide-to-becoming-a-dog-groomer/

