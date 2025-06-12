Kylie laying foundations for success after winning Jewson Cup prize

A Dumfries and Galloway College (DGC) student is building a promising career in construction after winning this year’s Jewson Cup trophy.

Kylie Watson is the 2025 recipient of the prestigious prize, from one of the UK’s top builders’ merchants, in recognition of her outstanding bricklaying skills. She was presented with a trophy and tool kit from Jewson (Dumfries) as part of their pre-apprenticeship program support.

Kylie has been with DGC for two years and is currently on the college’s bricklaying pre-apprenticeship course. Her hard work is certainly paying off as she has now secured an apprenticeship with Parc Construction.

Kylie is the second winner of the award – created by Jewson to provide recognition for students and to give them a careers boost – after Liam Smith, from Annan, was honoured in 2024.

Kieran Downey, Sustainable Construction Lecturer, Dumfries and Galloway College, said: “After two exceptional years in construction – particularly in bricklaying – Kylie has demonstrated remarkable skill and dedication.

“Kylie’s adaptability to learn new techniques, as well as her technical expertise, has not only earned her the Jewson Cup and the title of Pre-apprentice Student of the Year in Bricklaying… it has also helped her secure a bricklaying apprenticeship with Parc Construction. Congratulations, Kylie!”

Allison Thomson, Branch Manager, Jewson (Dumfries), said: “Jewson had a strong relationship with Andrew, the lecturer, during his time in the trade, and it’s been fantastic to carry that connection forward into the college setting. It’s a real privilege to visit the college, meet the students and have the opportunity to present the award to Kylie along with providing her essential tools as she begins her career. We hope we will see her at our trade counter soon.

“We’re also proud to now have another college student, David Howes, as part of our team at the Dumfries branch. This role offers him a valuable chance to gain hands-on experience with a wide range of products and connect with local tradespeople, helping him build relationships that could lead to future employment opportunities.”

