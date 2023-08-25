Latest firefighter recruits join GMFRS after intensive training course

Twenty new apprentice firefighters have joined Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) after an intensive 15-week training course.

The new recruits will now be posted out to fire stations across the city-region after officially ‘passing out’ during a celebration event attended by family and friends at Bury Training and Safety Centre today (Thursday 24 August).

The trainee firefighters have completed the first part of a nationally developed apprenticeship standard and will now undertake the two-year programme to achieve the Level 3 Operational Firefighter Standard, which will help them gain the essential knowledge, skills and behaviours that will enable them to become a competent, modern-day firefighter.

Four stand-out firefighters on the course were selected and presented with individual awards from Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Dave Russel; Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester, Sharman Birtles; High Sheriff of Greater Manchester, Mrs Mary-Liz Walker; and GMFRS Station Manager Trev Woods

Stephen Hunt Endeavour award – TFF Tuersley

Academic award – TFF Zajac

Fitness award – TFF Yarwood

Silver Axe award – TFF Houldsworth

The Silver Axe is presented by the CFO to the trainee firefighter who, in the eyes of the training staff, has displayed and maintained exemplary standards in all aspects of the training course throughout the 15 weeks.

CFO Dave Russel said:

“Over the 15 weeks, our latest firefighter recruits have demonstrated that they are up for the challenge, can meet expectations, and they will be a fantastic asset to our organisation. I know our new firefighters have put a lot of time, effort and dedication into the intense training course and it is a brilliant accomplishment to become a firefighter at GMFRS.

“I hope that our new recruits share the pride in their achievements that will be felt by their friends, families and new colleagues across Greater Manchester. It doesn’t stop here, it starts here, and we will do as much as we can to support them in their fire and rescue service journey.”

If you are interested in becoming an apprentice firefighter in Greater Manchester then head to the GMFRS website where you can learn more about the roles and services available and complete an ‘expression of interest’ form.

Applications are particularly welcomed and encouraged from groups who are currently under-represented in our Service, including people who identify as female, people from minority ethnic groups, people who are not in education, employment or training, and those who identify as LGBTQ+.

