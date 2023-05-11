Law Training Centre announces new partnership with GD Goenka University

Law Training Centre and GD Goenka University announce a new international partnership which will provide law graduates and qualified advocates from India with the opportunity to qualify or dual-qualify as a Solicitor of England and Wales through the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE).

This partnership will see Law Training Centre provide its SQE1 and SQE2 preparation courses to learners in India through its bespoke virtual learning environment. There are no fixed enrolment dates, so learners can start their studies at a time that suits them and will receive the unlimited tutor support that Law Training Centre is renowned for.

The offer will be available through GD Goenka University to all law graduates in India as well as to advocates already practising in India who may also choose to dual-qualify.

Law Training Centre’s SQE1 and SQE2 Full Prep courses include a comprehensive range of support to help learners both within the UK and internationally to achieve success in their exams including:

A Personal Academic Coach

1:1 tutor support

A moderated online forum to interact with other learners

Extensive learning materials on a responsive e-learning platform

Regular live online workshops and targeted recorded video lectures

Access to Thompson Reuters Practical Law

15 months access as standard with no fixed start dates

Online mock assessments to test your knowledge and skills

Law Training Centre’s unique Passplus Guarantee

Suellen Glazer, Law Training Centre’s International Partnerships Manager, commented:

“We are excited to be working with the team at GD Goenka University, an esteemed education provider in India. This new international partnership further strengthens Law Training Centre’s international presence.”

Dr Kaushal at GD Goenka commented:

“School of Law, GD Goenka University, is glad to enter into a partnership with Law Training Centre. Our partnership will play a key role in translating the careers of our students into solicitors in England. Students in our school are enthusiastic to know more about and study with Law Training Centre.”

