Leadership development helping school leaders strengthen inclusive practice

Leadership development is helping two Assistant Headteachers strengthen provision for pupils with additional learning needs while sharing expertise across schools and support networks.

Samantha Stenhoff and Rebecca Kirkpatrick, Assistant Headteachers at Ysgol Pen Coch in Flintshire, recently completed the ILM Level 5 Leadership and Management Higher Apprenticeship through Portal Training.

The qualification has supported both leaders to build on their existing experience, develop their leadership practice and drive improvements within the school, while contributing to wider discussions around inclusion, communication and support for learners with complex needs.

At a time when schools face increasing pressure to support learners with complex needs, both leaders have used their learning to strengthen provision within school while helping share effective practice across the wider sector.

Together, they have led developments in areas including autism provision, communication support, digital innovation, curriculum design and personalised learning pathways. Rebecca has also helped establish a satellite class within a mainstream setting, creating new opportunities for inclusion and strengthening links between specialist and mainstream education.

Reflecting on her experience, Samantha said: “The apprenticeship has changed how I approach leadership. It’s given me the confidence to lead whole-school developments and support others in a more structured way.”

The impact of their work extends well beyond Ysgol Pen Coch. Together, Samantha and Rebecca help deliver regular ALNCo support days, welcoming Additional Learning Needs Coordinators from other schools into Ysgol Pen Coch to observe practice, access training and explore effective approaches to supporting learners with complex needs.

Both also contribute to regional Deputy and Assistant Headteacher networks, working alongside colleagues from special schools across North Wales to share good practice and discuss strategic developments in additional learning needs provision.

Alongside her work within school, Samantha contributes to professional dialogue groups with special schools across North Wales, focused on literacy, numeracy and digital competence. She also supports the development of the next generation of teachers through mentoring and induction programmes for new staff.

Rebecca regularly presents at Flintshire ALNCo forums, sharing expertise on supporting learners with complex needs and Positive Behaviour Support. Within school, she leads training and development opportunities for both new and existing staff, helping embed effective practice across the workforce.

The pair also support families through regular parent sessions focused on communication strategies, resources and practical approaches for supporting pupils with complex needs.

In addition, the school is working with Flintshire’s Welsh advisory service to develop Welsh language training using Makaton, helping make communication more accessible for pupils with complex needs, with Samantha supporting the work.

Headteacher Noel Fitzgerald said: “We’re incredibly proud of what they’ve achieved. Their leadership has had a real impact within the school and is now influencing practice more widely.”

Rebecca Kirkpatrick added: “The apprenticeship gave me the opportunity to step back, reflect on my leadership and build on the experience I’d already gained. Being able to apply the learning straight away has made a real difference to my role and to the wider work we do as a school.”

The impact of their leadership has also been recognised through the Cambrian Training Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards, where Samantha was named Higher Apprentice of the Year and Rebecca was recognised as a finalist.

For Portal Training, their success demonstrates how work-based leadership development can help education professionals strengthen practice, support colleagues and create positive change within their schools and communities.

Gwawr Booth, Managing Director at Portal Training, said: “When learning is applied in the workplace like this, it doesn’t just benefit individuals – it strengthens teams, organisations and the wider sector.”

Portal Training