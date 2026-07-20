Talented music students at The Sheffield College to perform at Tramlines

Talented music students at The Sheffield College are getting set to perform at Tramlines after securing a competitive stage slot.

Riviera, which specialises in indie and pop, will perform to thousands of festival goers after being successful in a scheme to support local talent.

Lennon Parks, 18, and Jonathan Campbell, 19, who are both from Sheffield, formed Riviera at the college.

They are studying the Foundation Degree in Music Performance and Production at UC Sheffield, which is the home of university level qualifications at the college.

Singer and guitarist Lennon said:

“We were so shocked and excited about being selected as there were hundreds of applications.

“It’s been great learning new skills at the college, helping us with experience of gigs and developing confidence with performing. The staff have been really supportive.”

Drummer Jonathan added:

“It is very exciting to play on a bigger stage and a bit nerve-racking given the scale of the crowd and event.

“The college has helped us every step of the way. Staff have been so enthusiastic and are over the moon for us.”

The students were successful in the Apply to Play scheme which allows emerging and unsigned bands to submit their music for a chance to perform at the festival.

Music industry experts draw up a list of finalists, which the public vote on. Those who receive the most votes secure a paid slot at Tramlines.

Riviera has played smaller gigs and are currently working on an album. They will perform on The Open Arms stage on 24th July 2026.

Ash Muscroft, Music Performance and Production Programme Coordinator and Tutor, UC Sheffield, said:

“This is a big achievement and brilliant opportunity for Riviera to showcase their skills at a major festival. We are really proud of them.”

Billed as Sheffield’s biggest party, Tramlines features major headline acts to local legends. Around 40,000 music lovers are expected to attend the festival in Hillsborough Park from 24th to 26th July 2026.

This year’s headline acts include the Blossoms, Courteeners, Gabrielle, Fat Boy Slim, Kaiser Chiefs, Reverend and the Makers, Rick Astley and Wolf Alice.

The college offers a range of music courses from diplomas to degrees at UC Sheffield in industry standard facilities at Hillsborough Campus on Livesey Street.

Aimed at upcoming musicians, performers, DJs, composers, promoters and producers, students develop the song writing, music production and performance skills that the industry needs.

The UC Sheffield offer includes higher technical qualifications as well as honours and foundation degrees, higher national certificates and diplomas, higher apprenticeships, and new bite size modular courses known as HN Flex.

The college has a silver rating in the Teaching and Excellence Framework 2023 for its university level courses and earned a positive set of results in the latest annual National Student Survey published in July 2026.

Pictured: Riviera are set to play at the Tramlines Festival. Lennon Parks and Jonathan Campbell are pictured centre and right. Photo credit: Alex Norcross.