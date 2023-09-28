Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Leading apprentice wins 2023 ECA Edmundson Award

ECA September 28, 2023
0 Comments
medal image

Adam Allen of Teesside-based electrical contracting business Geoffrey Robinson Ltd has been recognised as one of the country’s leading electrotechnical and engineering services apprentices, after winning the coveted 2023 ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year Award during a ceremony held at Trinity House in London.

Adam, who works for ECA member-firm Geoffrey Robinson Ltd, was trained by leading apprenticeships provider JTL. After overcoming fierce competition from two other finalists, Adam won prizes including £3,000 and an overseas study tour sponsored by industry manufacturer Zumtobel Lighting.

The two runners-up, who each won £1,500 and a state-of-the-art toolkit, are:

  • Brandon Crossland of J.A. Richardson Electrical Ltd
  • Henry Stephens of Darke & Taylor Ltd

Apprentice of the Year Adam Allen of Geoffrey Robinson Ltd said:

“I feel delighted and privileged to be recognised as ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year, and I am honoured to represent Geoffrey Robinson Ltd. I would especially like to thank my employers, who have been fantastic mentors and provided me with the best start to my career I could have wished for.”

ECA Head of Education & Training Carolyn Mason commented:

“I’m pleased to offer our congratulations to Adam for deservedly winning this year’s ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year Award. The quality of the finalists this year is a real indication of the talent that exists in our industry.

“Geoffrey Robinson Ltd and JTL deserve credit for the support they have given to Adam during his apprenticeship, which has been a clear success.  Congratulations also to J.A. Richardson Electrical and Darke & Taylor, for presenting such able finalists, and supporting high quality training within our sector.”

Managing Director of Edmundson Electrical Mark Felber said:

“Edmundson Electrical is delighted to sponsor the industry leading ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year Award once more. We have a long-established policy of developing young people within our sector through both our apprenticeship and graduate schemes.

“Many congratulations to Adam and the other two finalists for making such an impressive start to their careers – and of course for reaching the final stage of the ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year Award.”

The 47th ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year Award ceremony, held at Trinity House in London, was attended by a host of leading figures from across the electrotechnical and engineering services industry.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
ECA

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .