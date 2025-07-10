Learner placement leads to meaningful career

Lois initially discovered the opportunity through her ACT assessor, Michelle Marshall.

“I was on placement when I found out there might be an apprenticeship opportunity with Sauce,” Lois explained previously. “The role appealed to me because it was very varied and no two days were the same. The apprenticeship let me start without experience and learn on the job.”

Sauce is known for producing bespoke signage and vehicle graphics for a range of big-name clients including Warner Bros, Cardiff University, Cardiff Met, the University of South Wales, and Monmouthshire Council.

While there were some initial uncertainties about offering placements to young workers, it was always something Gary Bagstaff, the company’s director, was eager to try.

“I grew up in Caerphilly and so supporting the local community has always been important to me,” Gary said. “For us to be able to give a young person from the town an opportunity makes me feel proud – it’s also good for the business.

“Before we got in touch with ACT, I was a little daunted about what was involved in taking on an apprentice or a young learner. It wasn’t something I knew anything about, but once I spoke to ACT it was really straightforward. They came out to see us and the process was simple from day one. I’d recommend it to any business.”

Over the years, Lois has taken on increasing responsibility within the team and, despite now completing her studies, continues to find enjoyment and new skills within the work.

“My initial placement has now evolved into a full-time job. It’s brilliant working here, it’s a really fun job to do.

“The placement helped me to develop my communication skills and make me feel more confident in speaking with customers,” she added. “Everyone helped me feel valued and part of the team.”

ACT is encouraging more employers to support Jobs Growth Wales+ learners aged 16 to 19 through real-world work placements.

By working with ACT, businesses can play a vital role in developing young talent, shaping future professionals, and bringing fresh perspectives into their teams. In turn, learners gain confidence, resilience, and invaluable skills that can’t be taught in the classroom.

For more information about how to get involved and support the next generation, visit acttraining.org.uk/employer-information-jobs-growth-wales

Jobs Growth Wales+ is a great way to boost your confidence and get a taste of work you might be interested in. You’ll also have access to free training, work placements and paid jobs with employers in your area.