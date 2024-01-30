Leaving school and considering an apprenticeship?

South West College is taking part in the annual Northern Ireland (NI) Apprenticeship Week 2024, a week-long celebration led by the Department for the Economy, which aims to highlight the crucial role of apprenticeships in Northern Ireland by bringing together apprentices, employers and education providers.

NI Apprenticeship week, which will take place from February 5 to 9 2024, will feature a series of virtual events and information sessions across the province which showcase how apprenticeships can transform the future of apprentices and businesses.

Throughout Friday 9 February from 9 to 6pm, the College will be hosting an ‘All About Apprenticeships’ event, an opportunity for parents or guardians of young people in Year 12, 13 and 14 who are considering an apprenticeship programme, to talk directly to a member of the College team about what an apprenticeship involves, the benefits, career paths, progression, entry requirements and study format.

This unique event will provide the opportunity for parents, guardians and young people to have a personal video or voice call appointment with a member of the apprenticeship team at South West College. Our team will provide helpful and friendly guidance for anyone about to embark on an apprenticeship as their career path.

Prospective apprentices will have the opportunity to learn more about ‘Earn while you Learn’ and Higher-Level Apprenticeships at South West College in a wide range of sectors including accountancy, hairdressing, construction, engineering, plumbing, computing and lots more.

To book your one-to-one slot please visit, Eventbrite and search SWC. Simply select the slot that suits you, fill in your details and a member of the South West College Apprenticeships Team will be in touch with you for a personalised one-to-one information session.

South West College will also be celebrating NI Apprenticeship Week by sharing content and information across our social media pages. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to keep up to date with available opportunities and to hear from current and alumni apprentices about how their Apprenticeship has benefited them.

Christopher Robinson, Head of Work based Learning at SWC, said:

“NI Apprenticeship Week showcases the wide-ranging benefits of apprenticeships to both young people ready to start a career and to local employers wanting to strengthen their skills base. Apprenticeships provide students with the knowledge and skills for careers that will provide them with the best possible job opportunities for their future. Apprenticeships are about much more than ‘learning a trade,’ the range of industries offering apprenticeships has never been more varied, they are a steppingstone to wherever you want to go, be it higher education, career progression, working globally, or owning your own business.”

Following on from NI Apprenticeship Week is the Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Awards 2024, which recognises excellence in apprenticeships and culminates in an awards ceremony, which will take place on Wednesday 27 March 2024.

South West College finalists, include:

Apprentice award 2024 finalists Emma Taggart, Bupa Dental Care Omagh studying at SWC and Kim Hunter, Greiner Packaging, studying at SWC, and Higher Level Apprentice Award finalist Joanne McCubbin Manfreight Ltd, studying at SWC.

To find out more about apprenticeship opportunities at South West College or to book your one-to-one slot please visit, Eventbrite and search SWC (https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/801515583687?aff=oddtdtcreator)

Published in