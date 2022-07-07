Leicester College partners with eFIXX to enhance learning for electrical students

Leicester College is working with eFIXX, the leading multi-channel media platform for trainees and professionals working in the electrical industry. The partnership benefits students taking T levels, apprenticeships and full time courses in electrical installation and electrical engineering by providing students with a range of learning resources and access to electrical equipment.

eFIXX produces ‘know how’ training videos, livestreams with ‘electrical banter, industry news, and product sneak peaks’ which it refers to as ‘Top Gear for electricians’, Q&A videos, free accredited CPD training packages, entertaining short videos, as well as an apprentice hub learning resource designed for students, apprentices and anyone looking to improve their electrical knowledge.

Well known industry manufacturers supported the visit and the college by donating free tools, electrical equipment and information boards to help learners get the most out of their college experience.

The team members at eFIXX have broad experience covering all aspects of the electrical industry from training and installation to product manufacture and sales.

Joe Robinson, Technical Editor at eFIXX is a former Leicester College apprentice and was honoured to return to the college to talk to electrical students.

Joe said: “Leicester College is right up there in terms of delivery and the eFIXX resources we offer to the T level students, apprentices and full-time learners, will further supplement their learning. We’re passionate about the electrical industry and want to support the next generation of electricians, inspiring them to discover the varied career paths within the industry.”

Neil McManus, Construction T Level Programme Area Manager at Leicester College added:

“The resources offered by eFIXX are brilliant – the online content is relatable, engaging and informative. Our T level students will find the resources a really useful addition to their learning at college.”

If you’d like the eFIXX team to visit your college head over to efixx.co.uk and click the apprentice hub tab for more information.

