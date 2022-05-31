Leicester College to host heats for national SkillELECTRIC 2022 competition

Qualifying heats of young electrician competition to be held at Leicester College on 7 June 2022

Leicester College will host the qualifying heats of the national SkillELECTRIC competition, the search for the UK’s best student electrician, on Tuesday 7 June 2022.

The competition is the premier skills competition for the UK’s electrical industry and each year sees the best electrical students and apprentices from across the UK compete to win a place in the competition’s grand final.

To qualify for the heat at Leicester College, competitors have taken part in an online, timed and interactive task to test their electrotechnical skills and knowledge.

During the event on 7 June, 10 competitors will be taking part in a challenging trade standard practical task to install a complicated set of circuits with various components and equipment. Those who score most highly across all SkillELECTRIC qualifying heats combined will be invited to take part in the UK grand final, taking place in November.

Neil McManus, Construction T Level Programme Area Manager at Leicester College said:

“This is an amazing opportunity for training providers and students to demonstrate their professional skills. The competition provides life changing opportunities for the students to develop a wide variety of practical, social and interpersonal skills.”

SkillELECTRIC is part of the WorldSkills competition framework. Competitors who do well in this year’s competition may have the chance to compete internationally at WorldSkills Lyon 2024.

Jennie Phung, SkillELECTRIC project manager added:

“We are very grateful to Leicester College for hosting one of our national qualifying heats. Neil and his team are great supporters of the competition and have fantastic facilities at the College. Neil’s input as a competition judge has always been hugely appreciated and this year, we are also thankful to have lecturer Derek Watters join our judging team. Thank you to Neil, Derek and everyone at Leicester College for their support.”

