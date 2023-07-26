Leicester College Trainer Assessor wins ‘Advanced Apprentice of the Year’ award

Katy Herrod, Trainer Assessor in Leicester College’s Taste Restaurant has won the ‘Advanced Apprentice of the Year’ award at the Leicester Apprenticeship Hub 2023 awards.

The awards are aimed at all students who have completed an apprenticeship in the past 12 months and are hosted by Leicester City Council’s employment hub, which works directly with employers and job seekers to offer pathways into apprenticeships, training, work placements and employment.

Katy has recently qualified from her Level 3 Leadership and Management Diploma course at Leicester College and said:

“Having recently qualified, winning the Advanced Apprentice of the Year award is really the icing on the cake and has made all of the hard work to gain the qualification really worth it.”

Nicky Randall, Programme Area Manager, Hospitality and Food at Leicester College added:

“Katy is a valued member of the hospitality team, committed, enthusiastic and reliable even during challenging times. I am thrilled Katy has won this award and her determination has been recognised.”

Leicester College is the largest apprenticeship training delivery organisation in Leicester and also works with William Davis, one of the leading housing developers in the Midlands, which won ‘Apprentice Employer of the Year’ at the awards.

Gary Long, Apprentice Manager at William Davis said:

“All of us at William Davis are proud to receive this recognition and be awarded the Apprentice Employer of the Year. It is a great honour for William Davis Homes and all who work within our apprenticeship programme.

“Apprenticeships are vital to our business as we continue to develop new talent, providing the skills for us to continue to build quality new homes.

“I would also like to say a big thank you to Rachel, Aaron, Nick and all those involved with the apprenticeship programme at Leicester College. Without their help and the team providing excellent training for all of our apprentices, we would not be in a position to collect this award. We have a great partnership, and long may this continue.”

For more information on Leicester College’s apprenticeships, visit here

