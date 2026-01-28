Leveraging Digital Marketing for Career Development

Katie Bramald is currently making a meaningful difference as the Foster Care Recruitment and Retention Lead for Monmouthshire County Council. Recently, Katie completed a Level 3 Digital Marketing Apprenticeship with Educ8 Training, a step that has strengthened her skills and boosted her confidence in her evolving role.

From marketing to social impact

Katie’s career journey began in the marketing department at Inspired Online Education, where she worked for seven years. Initially starting as a personal assistant, she transitioned into marketing around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over time, Katie realised she wanted to deepen her marketing expertise with a formal qualification that would consolidate her knowledge and support her career growth.

‘I felt like I needed a qualification to back up and consolidate what I was doing,’ Katie explains. ‘I saw the apprenticeship advertised and spoke to my manager, who supported me to take it on, especially as it was funded by the Welsh Government.’

A role that combines strategy, creativity, and community

In January 2025, Katie began her new role at Monmouthshire County Council, where she leads on fostering recruitment and retention. Her work spans strategic planning, content creation, social media management, event coordination, and campaign design.

‘It’s a mix of campaigns, in print, online, and in person,’ Katie says. ‘I’m designing pull-up banners, writing copy for blogs and websites, and making sure our message is consistent.’

Katie’s wide-ranging skills have helped her thrive in this multifaceted position.

Flexible learning that fits around life

For Katie, the flexible, distance-learning format of the apprenticeship was a perfect fit for her busy family life. She appreciated being able to study from home without needing to attend evening classes.’

‘The thought of going out for a couple of hours in the evening just wouldn’t have worked for me,’ she explains. ‘With Educ8 Training, I could complete the course on my own time, which made all the difference.’

Katie also praised her Educ8 trainer coach, Ben Gallivan, for making the learning engaging and tailored to her needs. ‘Ben was brilliant. I cannot fault him at all. He’s knowledgeable and he made it interesting and fun.’

Marketing insights that drive real results

One of Katie’s favourite parts of the apprenticeship was learning about the marketing mix and how different approaches reach different audiences. Her strategic mindset has helped grow the cohort of foster carers in Monmouthshire, with her campaigns reaching wider and more diverse audiences.

‘I now regularly ask the team, ‘Who’s our target? Where can we go to find them? It’s about using a variety of channels, not just social media, but banners and events too.’

Advice for future apprentices

Katie is enthusiastic about recommending Educ8 Training to others looking to develop their skills while balancing work and family.

‘I tell colleagues to ask about what apprenticeships are available because it’s a great opportunity. The course is structured, the platform is easy to use, and the support is excellent.’

Katie’s apprenticeship journey demonstrates how gaining formal qualifications can open new career pathways, boost confidence, and increase impact in roles that matter.

‘At the end of the day, the qualification opened doors for me and gave me confidence,’ Katie concludes.

Following the acquisition of ISA Training, Haddon Training and Aspire 2Be, the Educ8 Training Group now offers an expanded portfolio of learning and skills development opportunities across Wales and the wider UK.

Educ8