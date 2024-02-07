Life as a Data Scientist: Daisy’s Apprenticeship Story

As part of National Apprenticeship Week, The B2W Group has been celebrating and highlighting some of their recent learners who have progressed into full-time employment on completion of their apprenticeships.

An apprenticeship is a great way to combine both practical and hands-on paid experience, with the certifications that employers are looking for.

One learner who recently completed an apprenticeship in Data Analysis is Daisy Anderson.

Daisy’s Story

As someone who always had an interest in Maths and statistics, Daisy knew that her career would ultimately lead to working with numbers. However, after completing her studies and starting out as a Maths Tutor, she soon realised that she didn’t wish to pursue a career in teaching.

She began looking into possible careers in data science and spoke to Just IT about the data apprenticeship opportunities available.

Daisy soon landed a role as a Data Technician Apprentice at technology management firm, The Inform Team.

Reflecting on her apprenticeship experience, Daisy said;

“I learnt a whole lot during my apprenticeship. From soft skills, such as learning how to communicate with stakeholders and the basic concepts of statistical testing and analytical techniques, as well as the more practical skills needed, such as learning how to query data, how to visualise it with Power BI and also how to manipulate it.

“I now use a lot of these skills in my day-to-day. A lot of what I do is analysing surveys, and that comes with a mixture of data visualisation and also making use of programming languages like Python.”

Watch: Life as a Data Scientist

Just IT recently sat down with Daisy to discuss her experience as an apprentice, and how this led to a full time role as a Data Scientist on completion of her apprenticeship.

The B2W Group’s Digital & IT apprenticeships are delivered by Just IT – with apprenticeships available in Data, IT and Digital Marketing at some of the UK’s most recognised companies, such as Sainsbury’s, Harrod’s and Google.

Published in