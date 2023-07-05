LONDON ACADEMY OF TRADING INTRODUCES TASTER COURSE FOR PROSPECTIVE TRADERS

The London Academy of Trading, the UK’s first accredited trading academy, has introduced a new taster course named ‘Taste of Trading’ to give potential students a feel for the trading industry.

This course is easy to access online, with no prior trading experience needed, allowing potential traders to give trading a go from wherever they are.

Paddy Osborn, Managing Director of LAT said:

“The Taste of Trading course has been designed to give potential students a taste of what we do at LAT and how we do it. The course begins and ends with live interactive online sessions with one of our senior traders, and the remainder of the courses consists of a series of pre-recorded lectures and webinars.”

“The Taste of Trading course truly is a taster. It enables people to meet LAT, and new people, to see how we work. It is very much a friendly introduction to Trading.”

LAT’s latest course will allow students to dip their toe into trading, while still having a choice of longer courses on offer for those that wish to develop their trading skills further.

Having recently bagged a hat-trick of top awards, including the Most Outstanding Trading Courses Provider from two prestigious outlets; the Global Excellence Awards and The Global 100, elsewhere, for the fourth year running, women were able to claim 30% off any course of their choosing through LAT’s Women in Trading scholarship, attracting more women into this male-dominated industry.

