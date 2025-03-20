London Colleges Unite for Largest Skills Competition in a Decade

Colleges across the capital will be joining forces to put on a giant skills competition. The Inter-College Skills Show is set to take place on 26th March across five locations in London and Essex, making it the largest skills competition that London and the Southeast has seen for over a decade.

Hundreds of students will compete in ten industry-based competitions in five colleges across the capital. The competitions are endorsed by WorldSkills UK.

This groundbreaking initiative brings together learners, educators, and industry leaders to showcase vocational excellence and highlight the crucial role of skills competitions in preparing the workforce of tomorrow.

The event, devised by Barking & Dagenham College, aims to tackle London’s skills gap by demonstrating how vocational education equips learners with industry-relevant expertise in key sectors such as construction, engineering, hospitality, healthcare, science, and digital industries.

A 2024 survey from the British Chambers of Commerce and the Open University revealed that 63 per cent of businesses in London and the South East experience a lack of qualified workers. This is largely attributed to a lack of employer-provided training opportunities for upskilling employees and a mismatch between the skills needed by businesses and those possessed by the workforce.

Colleges play a key role in the Greater London Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP), an employer-led initiative funded by the Department for Education and led by BusinessLDN, which aims to help London employers find the skills they need. Working closely with employers, further education colleges provide the critical training and skills that businesses need in their workforce.

Eight colleges are taking part in the event, who between them train over 100,000 students per year. Barking & Dagenham College is joined by Waltham Forest College, United Colleges Group, South Essex College, Capital City College, Newham College, Barnet and Southgate College and Newham Sixth Form College.

Key highlights of the event include:

Unprecedented Scale: Simultaneous competitions and demonstrations across five London sites, showcasing the strength of regional collaboration in skills development.

Employer Engagement: A strong industry presence, offering learners the opportunity to connect with potential employers and gain real-world insights into career pathways.

Pathways to Excellence: A stepping stone for learners to advance to national competitions, inspiring the next generation to strive for technical excellence.

Competition-based learning is a key part of the curriculum at all the participant colleges; each of them enters students into the annual prestigious WorldSkills UK competition, many of whom go on to secure a place in the WorldSkills international finals. Notable recent successes include United Colleges Group student Mark Kiss who achieved a Medallion for Excellence, in the Web Technologies international final last September.

Howard Dawber, Deputy Mayor of London for Business and Growth, says:

“London’s further education providers play a vital role in equipping Londoners with the skills they need to unlock their potential, and in turn supply businesses with a diverse pipeline of talent. Events like this will help deliver on ambitious targets in our new London Growth Plan to build the capital’s skilled workforce and ensure all Londoners can access not just good jobs but exciting career paths. I’m proud to support this initiative, which brings together employers, educators, and students to help build a better, fairer and more prosperous London for everyone.”

Mark Hilton, Policy Delivery Director, Membership at BusinessLDN comments:

“I think skills competitions are incredibly important for students. They give them the ability to test their skills in a real-life environment. That level of pressure, and that level of competition really helps them as they think about their next job opportunities.”

Jason Turton, Deputy Principal of Curriculum & Quality, Barking & Dagenham College says of the inaugural event:

“The Inter-College Skills Show is designed to encourage greater participation in future skills competitions and strengthen partnerships with the Greater London Authority, employers, and education providers.

“By celebrating the commitment of colleges to raising standards and fostering innovation, the event reinforces the critical role of vocational education in securing London’s economic growth.”