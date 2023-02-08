London Fashion Week: M.C.Overalls launch grass roots collaboration with London College of Contemporary Arts

M.C.Overalls and London College of Contemporary Arts have united to create an immersive collaboration, giving the students the opportunity for insight and exposure into the workings, design and marketing of the UK’s oldest workwear brand. A customised collection of polycotton snap shirts that uniquely combines workwear and storytelling, championing the values of design, inclusivity, community and diversity.

Students from BA Fashion design and marketing designed five unique polycotton snap shirts along with marketing and social media campaigns in tandem. All products have been either individually painted or re-worked using recycled or sustainable fabrics.

All the bespoke works will be on display at the M.C.Overalls Store at 21 Brewer Street, Soho on 20 February, for one evening only during London Fashion Week. Selected students will also have the opportunity to contribute designs to M.C.Overalls’ future collections.

M.C.Overalls now plan to collaborate with LCCA on an annual basis helping to nurture other young creatives, providing an ongoing and live forum for fashion design, retail and marketing exposure to help develop the grassroots fashion industry.

“We are thrilled that BA Fashion, BA Fashion Management and Marketing students at LCCA collaborated on a design sprint with British heritage brand, M.C.Overalls,” said Sadie Clayton, BA Fashion Course Director. “This project will shape our students’ perceptions of the industry and what it means to be a sustainable and ethical designer. We’re excited to partner with a brand eager to celebrate and nurture the skills of grassroots designers by not only providing them with opportunities to gain practical industry experience and showcase their redrafted pieces in-store, but also focusing on themselves, their pathways into the industry and what drives their creative decisions.”

About M.C.Overalls

M.C.Overalls is a brand driven by a simple idea: We Work Hard. It’s a belief that has guided us since 1908 when Morris Cooper founded a workwear company on Middlesex Street in London. We produce classic, hard wearing, everyday staples, reviving our original ethos of making “durable uniforms for contemporary workers”. M.C.Overalls values industry and endeavour, the simple done well, and beauty in the everyday. Creating clothes with an enduring style and quality that are gender neutral.

WE WORK HARD

About LCCA:

London College of Contemporary Arts offer a range of practical and accredited programmes awarded by University for the Creative Arts (UCA), a Gold Standard institution under the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) and the highest placed specialist creative university in The Guardian’s 2021 University League Table. Ranging from fashion to business to graphic design, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes helps students getting industry ready.

