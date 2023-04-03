London Learning Consortium Celebrates Another Successful Traineeship Taster Day Event

London Learning Consortium has run yet another successful Taster Day for their Traineeship programmes.

With all of the young people that attended enrolling on to a course that same day!

London Learning Consortium had a fantastic turnout for their Traineeship Taster Day on 31/3/23. Focusing on Construction, Business Support, Childcare and Digital Marketing; the event had learners enrolling on each course. LLC was joined by learners, parents and employers who were engaged and eager to learn more about what LLC has to offer.

LLC was joined by businesses across industries; Falcon Green, Vibrations of a Goddess and Mace. All of the employers gave a small talk about what they look for when hiring in their industry and what they expect from a trainee. The learners that attended got to speak with the employers and ask them any questions that they had in a safe and inclusive environment.

LLC’s traineeships consist of:

Matt Lyder, Traineeship, Apprenticeship, Employment & WEX Recruitment manager says

“Young people need support and guidance to be seen and heard in the increasingly challenging and competitive world of work.

Let LLC help you gain an edge by enrolling in one of our incredible Traineeship programs. We can help you improve your abilities and support you to gain new skills and new experiences which in turn will give you the tools you need to be the best you can be.

So sign up today and unlock your full potential because here at the London Learning Consortium WE SEE YOU!!”

“A traineeship really does open up your options as a young person and give you skills that can be transferred across industries and future job roles… As a young person, it can be difficult to get a job without experience and to get experience without having a job. This is just one of the many reasons a traineeship with London Learning Consortium is such a great idea, as they provide relevant work experience opportunities.” – Shakira, Digital Marketing Executive, Blogger and Marketing Mentor.

“What made me most interested about the Traineeships is that I have always wanted to go into social media,(..) I really want to understand more on what I can do to improve myself and just get the qualifications to be able to go into jobs in social media and digital marketing”~Miriam

If you couldn’t make the session but would like to find out more about the traineeships then visit the LLC website www.londonlc.org.uk/traineeships/all-traineeship-programmes/ or get in touch with their Sales and Recruitment Team via emailing info@londonlc.org.uk or calling them on 020 8774 4040.

Published in