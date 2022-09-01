London’s Business Groups To Lead The Capital’s Skills Improvement Plan

The Government has today confirmed that a joint bid, facilitated by BusinessLDN and to be delivered in partnership with Federation of Small Businesses London (FSB), London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), and Confederation of British Industry London (CBI) has been formally designated by the Department of Education to develop a local skills improvement plan for Greater London (LSIP).

The LSIP will play a key role in tackling skills shortages by bringing a wide range of employers and educators together to ensure training matches the needs of London’s economy and local labour market needs, driving the capital’s recovery from the pandemic. The joint bid was endorsed by the Mayor of London.

Since Brexit and the pandemic, skills shortages in the capital have increased, and many vacancies remain unfilled. With estimates suggesting that tens of thousands have left the labour market, closing the skills gap is critical to enable employers to recruit suitable candidates at scale. The LSIP will support this and help better match candidates to emerging sectors such as green and data-focused careers.

Muniya Barua, Managing Director of Policy & Strategy at London First, said: ​

“We’re delighted to join forces with London’s leading business groups on this joint bid to tackle the skills shortages that are holding back the recovery, and we are looking forward to working with partners from industry, education and government to get more Londoners in the jobs that the economy needs.”

Anneka Hendrick, Regional Director, London at Confederation of British Industry London, said: ​

“The challenges of skills shortages continue to be at the forefront of industry leaders’ minds across the capital. CBI London is delighted to support this robust and collaborative approach to skills development which brings together educators, business and government. Through this partnership we can work together to ensure that London is developing and nurturing the talent it needs to maintain its place as a leading global city, a diverse economic powerhouse, and a great place to work, live and do business.”

Rowena Howie, London Policy Chair, Federation of Small Businesses London, said: ​

“In these uncertain times it is vitally important that London businesses continue to invest in the skills of the future and attract top talent. FSB are delighted to be working in partnership with the other leading business groups in the capital to improve skills provision, and ensure we focus on employer-demand within the system. This will lead to higher levels of business confidence and create growth in the capital.”

Richard Burge, Chief Executive, London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: ​

“London suffered disproportionately, compared to much of the country, during the pandemic and it will take a joint effort from businesses, the Government and all public sector organisations to get the capital fully back on the road to recovery. For this reason, we are delighted to join this partnership – the labour shortage in the capital must be addressed and by improving skills provisions we can drive greater economic growth and investment in the capital. Along with other leading business groups, London Chamber of Commerce and Industry stands ready to champion London businesses and maintain London’s status as the preeminent global city.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan added:

“Businesses have a crucial role to play in our city’s economic recovery. That’s why I’m so pleased that the capital’s leading business groups are joining forces to ensure Londoners have the right skills to find good jobs in the industries that need them – working together we can build a better, more prosperous London for everyone.”

Published in