Looking forward to National Apprenticeship Week 2023: Dates announced!

The sixteenth annual National Apprenticeship Week will take place from 6 to 12 February 2023.

The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE), which supports thousands of businesses to design apprenticeships to fill national skills gaps and uphold their quality for the good of apprentices, will work with our network of employers, inspiring apprentices from our Panel of Apprentices, and colleagues across Government to promote this exciting time in the skills calendar.

National Apprenticeship Week is an annual week-long celebration of apprenticeships, showcasing the brilliant impact apprenticeships can have on communities, local businesses, and regional economies and how they all benefit from the impact of apprenticeships.

The annual celebration, which takes place across England, highlights how apprenticeships have helped employers of all sizes and sectors, and people of all ages and backgrounds. It is always a brilliant chance to celebrate everything that’s great about work-based training and bring the whole sector together.

Jennifer Coupland, chief executive of IfATE, said:

“National Apprenticeship Week is such an important time to celebrate everything that is great about apprenticeships and IfATE will be throwing our weight behind it in 2023.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to promote all the incredible opportunities that apprenticeships now provide to get a foot on the careers ladder and progress to the top, push forward with levelling up right across the country, and support the green agenda.”

There are now almost 650 apprenticeships to train people for a huge variety of jobs, across all the different sectors, from entry right up to senior management level.

That covers level two right up to degree level. Apprenticeships still cover all the traditional trades, like plumbing and hairdressing, but now they also train people to become nurses, laboratory technicians, aerospace engineers, countryside rangers, digital designers and much more.

You can check out all the different opportunities on our website.

