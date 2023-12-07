Makaton and Eyelash Perming among new industry programmes being launched by college in the new year

COLEG CAMBRIA has a wide range of options and innovative courses for anyone planning a new start in the new year.

The college – which has sites in Wrexham, Northop, Deeside and Llysfasi – unveiled a series of full- and part-time courses to begin this January.

Among the flexible part-time subjects are Computer Game Creation, Conversational and Intermediate French and Spanish, Introduction to Makaton, MIG (Metal Inert Gas) Welding, Intermediate Flower Arranging, Web Design and Development, and Eyelash Perming (Lash Lift).

The suite of full-time programmes includes Beauty Studies and Blended Online Access to HE (Higher Education) diplomas in Health, and Teaching, Social Work, Counselling and Social Sciences.

Cambria’s Principal Sue Price said the courses reflect developments in myriad sectors UK-wide and globally.

“The world is moving at a fast pace, and careers are developing all the time,” she added.

“The programmes we have created for January intake reflect that, they mirror the demands of industry and emerging markets which are more competitive than ever before.

“It’s important as a college we are at the forefront of these changes, which is why this new range of diplomas – from Computer Game Creation to Beauty and Health – are best placed to support people who are looking to progress in their current role or try something different, either as a hobby or a new professional direction.

“We look forward to welcoming new learners next month and if anyone wants any more information please get in touch.”

