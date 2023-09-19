Malta Adventure for Construction Students

Ten (10) students from South Eastern Regional College completed their last term with a fully funded Turing Scheme work and study placement experience in Malta.

Students from across the College’s Bangor, Downpatrick and Lisburn Campuses were completing the BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Construction & the Built Environment included: Ethan Speers (Bangor); Kurtis Roberts (Bangor); Matthew Mearns (Newtownards); Alexander Mussen (Belfast); Brendan Gilchrist (Downpatrick); Benjamin Edmonds (Moneyreagh); Aaron Macauley (Newcastle); Olivia McLoughlin (Lisburn); Thomas Morrison (Downpatrick) and Conall Bell (Killough).

Simon Cummings, Deputy Head of School of Construction, Engineering Services and Skills for Work and who also accompanied the group, said;

“All 10 of the students were placed with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure in Valletta, the capital of Malta. They gained experience in a range of sectors such as quantity surveying, land surveying, at an architect drawing office and in the restoration of historic buildings. The students also had several site visits around the island which included a National Park and the National Flood Relief Project.

The Turing Scheme provides funding for students and accompanying staff to undertake a study or work placement across the world. This is a life changing experience for SERC students, giving them a unique opportunity to gain vital international experience, improving their technical skills and their employability or T-Skills. Students also improve their language skills and gain a better understanding of other global cultures and work practices.

The Turing Scheme contributes to the UK Government’s commitment to a Global Britain, by helping organisations such as SERC to enhance existing international links and forge new relationships. The delivery partner for the Turing Scheme is Capita working on behalf of the Department for Education.

