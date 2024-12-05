Meet the ex-Premier League star beginning a new chapter by studying an apprenticeship!

A former Premier League footballer with more than 400 professional appearances to his name is back in the classroom – by studying an apprenticeship!

Andrew Impey spent 10 years in football’s top flight, lifted trophies at Wembley and rubbed shoulders with legends Shearer, Beckham and Henry.

The 53-year-old retired from playing in 2006.

But 18 years after hanging up his boots, the winger is beginning a new challenge with Queens Park Rangers in his role as Head of Player Development.

“I’ve achieved everything all young players dream of experiencing – playing in the Premier League and stepping out onto Wembley’s turf,” said Andrew. “Never did I think I’d be studying an apprenticeship when calling time on my playing career.”

Impey is one of several staff at Queens Park Rangers who have enrolled onto an operations and departmental management apprenticeship.

He combines nurturing the next crop of Hoops’ star players with daily sessions which focus on performance management, communication and planning.

Upon completion, Impey will receive a Level 5 certificate – equivalent to a foundation degree.

“Every day in football is a day for learning,” said Impey. “That spans from our players in the academy to our senior members of staff.

“Before beginning my apprenticeship, I had no idea they could be so useful. I thought apprenticeships were for school leavers only!

“Studying has genuinely been a game changer. A lot of ex-players recommended an apprenticeship to me and I’m glad I took their advice. Studying on this course has been a real eye-opener for me, and I’ve learned a lot about myself.”

In the latest academic year, over 337,000 people in England started an apprenticeship.

Almost half (47 per cent) of starters were aged 25 or older. Andrew said assumptions that apprenticeships only serve a purpose to young people in manual roles are wide of the mark.

A part of Andrew’s apprenticeship which he particularly enjoyed was attending workshops at the University of Oxford.

He added: “I guess I don’t fit the stereotype of a typical apprentice.

“But more professionals are turning to vocational qualifications to develop new skills, progress their careers and become the best version of themselves.

“That’s my aspiration too.

“It’s what I strived for every day during my career on the pitch and it should be no different today.”

Andrew’s course is delivered by Oxford-based registered training provider Ignite Training.

The training provider was founded in 1999 by Oxford City FC Director of Football Justin Merritt and now works with professional sports club to help them establish fit and competent workforces.

Justin said: “Andrew’s story is a shining example of how, regardless of your age or experience, apprenticeships can support personal and career development. There are many added benefits to the organisation as well with increased staff motivation, retention and development.

“Andrew had a fabulous career as a player and is now developing his skills and knowledge within leadership and management. It’s great to see him and QPR recognise the true value of apprenticeships which today serve a purpose for people at all stages of their careers in all sectors.”