Microsoft & LinkedIn launch 350 FREE courses for the most in-demand jobs in the digital economy

Microsoft and LinkedIn launch program to help 10 million people learn digital skills needed for the most in-demand jobs in the digital economy

They will provide free access to 350 courses, six new Career Essentials Certificates, and 50,000 LinkedIn Learning Scholarships

Today, Microsoft and LinkedIn announced the next step in the Skills for Jobs program, providing free access to 350 courses and six new Career Essentials Certificates for six of the most in-demand jobs in the digital economy. Microsoft and LinkedIn will also be offering 50,000 LinkedIn Learning scholarships to help people get ahead in their skilling journey. By 2025, Microsoft will help train and certify 10 million people with skills for in demand jobs. Today’s launch builds on the Global Skills Initiative, which helped 80 million jobseekers around the world access digital skilling resources.

Using data from LinkedIn and the Burning Glass Institute, Microsoft analysed job listings to determine six of the roles in greatest demand: Administrative Professional, Project Manager, Business Analyst, Systems Administrator, Software Developer or Data Analyst. The new courses and certificates will be offered in seven languages, English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, and Japanese. This expansion builds on Microsoft’s commitment to supporting inclusive economic opportunity so learners around the world have equitable access to the skills, technology, and opportunity needed to succeed in a digitizing economy.

Chief Learning Officer, Simon Lambert commented that:

“If UK businesses are to fill the talent gap and drive growth, a dynamic skills-based job market is vital. We must look beyond traditional hiring pools and ensure individuals have access to the skills that deliver well paid careers. That is why Microsoft and LinkedIn are investing in free courses for 10 million people and career essentials certificates for the most in demand roles.”

The new Career Essentials Certificates are designed to help learners bridge the gap from basic digital literacy to more advanced technical skills training and gain certifications that will be valuable to securing employment. Once a learning pathway is completed, learners will receive a LinkedIn badge to denote their certificate and indicate fluency in the skillset to employers.

All courses are available on LinkedIn at opportunity.linkedin.com. In addition, Microsoft-developed courses are also available on Microsoft Community Training (MCT) and in downloadable format for use on other Learning Management Systems (LMS) for nonprofit partners.

