From education to employment
Mills & Reeve welcomes raft of new trainees to Birmingham office

FE News Editor October 12, 2022
diverse group of people from behind
National law firm Mills & Reeve has appointed six new trainees in its Birmingham office as part of a nationwide programme to prepare and train the next generation of lawyers – including four being graduates of the University of Birmingham.

The new trainees will gain experience across various departments including health and care, technology and sport before eventually choosing a speciality to move forward with.

Mills & Reeve has appointed 25 new trainees in 2022 with other appointments in the firm’s Manchester, Cambridge and Norwich offices – with all trainees undergoing the same training.

The process includes pairing the trainee with an existing partner who will act as a mentor during the two years, offering confidential support and career development advice. The trainees will receive on-the-job learning provided by the Professional Skills Course, a programme of in-house lectures and one-to-one training.

Four graduates from University of Birmingham including Jessica Freman, Carla Harris, Katie Jones and Ella Moss bring experience as paralegals from various Midlands-based firms to their new roles. 

Francesca Parry-Barker, who also previously worked for Mills & Reeve as a paralegal in the Employment, Immigration & Pensions team before gaining further experience at an Australian firm and Law graduate Neamh Towers joins the programme after gaining experience as a corporate paralegal and as a banking paralegal. 

Jayne Hussey, Partner and Head of Office for Birmingham at Mills & Reeve said: 

“Our trainee programme is a great experience that gives a well rounded entry into the legal industry. The programme offers experiences in a number of sectors where our trainees can immerse themselves and really find a gauge on what avenues they would like to pursue.

“We have exciting newcomers joining the team via the programme all of whom are approaching the role with a breadth of knowledge and individual experience that each prepares them for what a career at Mills & Reeve can be. We look forward to seeing them thrive in their new roles.”

Published in: Work and leadership, Skills and apprenticeships
FE News Editor

