MOBO honours Idris Elba OBE with ‘Paving the Way’ Stone at Barking & Dagenham College

MOBO paid tribute to global icon Idris Elba with the unveiling of a commemorative paving stone at Barking & Dagenham College, the place where the acclaimed actor, musician and activist first studied and began his creative journey. The tribute forms part of MOBO’s Paving The Way award, which celebrates cultural pioneers who have made a lasting impact while continuing to uplift and give back to the communities that helped shape them.

Elba joins a distinguished group of recipients including Dame Denise Lewis OBE, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill DBE, Sir Lenny Henry CBE, Nicola Adams OBE, Wiley, and Ms Dynamite MBE. The paving stones are chosen by award-recipients to be placed in locations that hold deep personal meaning. Choosing to lay his stone at his former college, where he studied for a BTEC in Performing Arts in the early 1990s, Elba’s tribute marks a symbolic return to his roots and a powerful gesture of inspiration to the next generation of creatives.

The event took place inside the college’s state-of-the-art Idris Elba Studio — a professional film and TV facility named in his honour. The day also featured an intimate Q&A with Elba, bringing together students from Barking & Dagenham College’s media and production courses and rising talent from the MOBO UnSung Class of 2025 — alumni of MOBO’s acclaimed artist development programme.

Speaking at the event, Elba reflected on his creative journey and career, sharing personal insights and advice with the next generation of creatives. He also addressed the urgent issue of youth violence in the UK, shedding light on his ongoing efforts to tackle knife crime — a cause he remains deeply passionate about.

Speaking on the honour, Idris Elba said: “Coming back to Barking & Dagenham College, the place where I first started to shape my creative voice, and being recognised by MOBO in this way is a full-circle moment. MOBO has always stood for more than just music; it’s about visibility, opportunity and pushing culture forward. To be honoured with a Paving the Way stone here, where my journey began, is deeply meaningful. I hope it stands as a reminder to every student walking through these doors that greatness can come from anywhere.”

Kanya King CBE, Founder and CEO of MOBO, said: “Idris is living proof that dreams nurtured in local communities can echo across the world. His journey from this very college to global acclaim shows what’s possible when talent meets tenacity. At MOBO, we believe in celebrating those who not only break barriers, but who return to build bridges. Honouring Idris with this Paving the Way stone isn’t just about looking back — it’s about lighting the path forward for generations to come.”

Natalie Davison, Principal and CEO of Barking & Dagenham College, said: “We are honoured Idris chose to lay his MOBO paving stone here. His continued support and willingness to inspire our students mean the world. He’s living proof of how education can transform lives.”

The commemorative paving stone, which now sits proudly at the college entrance, is inscribed with the words:

“Don’t get labelled — labels are for cans.”

The inspiring event follows the launch of MOBO Help Musicians Amplified — a new 12-month career accelerator programme created in partnership with the MOBO Trust and Help Musicians to support musicians creating music of Black origin, offering up to £3,000 towards their own music project, 1-2-1 business guidance and industry networking opportunities.

The MOBO Organisation’s 30th anniversary in 2026 will be marked by major announcements across music, culture and tech — including a landmark MOBO Awards ceremony (details to be announced soon) and a new MOBOLISE initiative tailored to the AI community.