MP Champions Construction Skills During Hospital Visit

A local MP has praised the work of exceptional young talent during a visit to a hospital construction project in Keighley.



Anna Dixon MP visited Airedale General Hospital to see how work is progressing on a phased programme of structural repairs across the estate. The hospital serves around 220,000 people from a widespread area covering 700 square miles within Yorkshire and Lancashire.



During the tour, the Labour MP for Shipley met Lleyton Hirst, a first-year Bradford College student undertaking a work placement with Robertson Construction Yorkshire & East Midlands as part of a T Level in Design, Surveying & Planning for Construction. T Levels are two-year qualifications equivalent to three A Levels that combine classroom study with a 45-day hands-on industry work placement.



Lleyton spent time showing the MP the wards currently undergoing work, as well as the construction measures in place to minimise disruption for patients and staff. To date, the project has provided 765 apprenticeship weeks for 39 apprentices and has also supported a further student who progressed from a T Level placement into a degree apprenticeship with Robertson.



Built in the late 1960s, the hospital was constructed using Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) – a lightweight, bubbly material with notoriously poor durability. Robertson is now undertaking remediation work to structurally support areas of the hospital in phases.



The Labour MP for Shipley has actively supported the works at Airedale General Hospital since her election in 2024, campaigning for continued funding and a timetable for the hospital’s future replacement. This week, the site visit and T Level students were also mentioned by the MP at Prime Minister’s Questions, using Lleyton as an example of how young people can benefit from vocational career opportunities in critical industries.

Anna Dixon MP said of the project visit:



“It was fantastic to meet Lleyton today and see firsthand the amazing work our local young talent is doing as part of the structural repair work taking place at Airedale Hospital.

“T Level qualifications combine studying with practical experience, and it is clear this equips our young people for successful careers in construction and other sectors.

“I am pleased to see the great progress being made to tackle the RAAC-affected wards on the Airedale site by Robertson.”

The visit coincides with National Apprenticeship Week 2026. The annual week-long event shines a light on the positive impact that apprenticeships and T Levels have on individuals, businesses, and the wider economy, with ‘T Level Thursday’ celebrated across the country on 12 February.

In attendance at the event was CEO & Principal of Bradford College, Chris Webb. Chris said:

“Today has been a fantastic opportunity to showcase the incredible talent we are nurturing in the region. T Level placements bring huge benefits to businesses while providing practical learning that enables individuals to excel in their future careers.



“We are grateful to partners such as Robertson for providing such transformative work experience that genuinely boosts a student’s employability after completing their training.”

Jonathan Sizer, Regional Managing Director, Robertson Construction Yorkshire & East Midlands, added:

“Gaining hands-on experience on live projects is invaluable for students, particularly on complex healthcare sites like Airedale General Hospital. We have built a strong relationship with Bradford College through ongoing engagement, and having T Level students embedded with our team has been a fantastic success.



“We value being able to provide practical experience to students, helping them become work ready through the real-world skills developed as part of a demanding project delivery team.”