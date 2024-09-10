Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance Welcomes University of Wolverhampton as New Patron

The Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance is thrilled to announce the University of Wolverhampton as its newest patron, marking a significant milestone in our mission to promote diversity and inclusion in education, apprenticeships, and skills development.

The University of Wolverhampton, known for its commitment to widening participation and supporting students from diverse backgrounds, is a perfect partner for Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance. The university’s dedication to promoting an inclusive learning environment aligns seamlessly with our core values, making this partnership a natural and exciting progression.

“At the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance, we believe that everyone, regardless of their background, should have equal opportunities to access quality education and skills training. The University of Wolverhampton’s involvement as a patron will not only strengthen our efforts to achieve this goal but also expand our reach and impact. In joining forces, we aim to create more pathways for individuals from underrepresented communities to pursue apprenticeships and develop essential skills for their future careers.” Said Jagdeep Soor, Executive Director Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance.

“We have enjoyed a positive working relationship with the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance over the past year, so it made perfect sense to enhance this further by becoming a Patron. Our joint aspirations centred on promoting inclusive education and learning opportunities for all, further reinforced our decision to continue our association.

This is an exciting time for the University of Wolverhampton following our recent success in securing over £720,000 from the Office for Students (OfS) to grow our existing degree apprenticeships and develop exciting, new programmes. The Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance’s leading reputation and extensive network into local communities, schools, colleges, and employers will prove invaluable in helping us reach prospective apprentices.

We look forward to building a mutually beneficial partnership, allowing us to fulfil our respective organisational aspirations to the fullest.” Said Julian Moore, New Business Development Manager – Apprenticeship Growth Project, University of Wolverhampton

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome the University of Wolverhampton as patron of the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance. Their commitment to diversity and inclusion is exemplary, and we are confident that together we can make a real difference in the lives of many young people. This partnership will undoubtedly enhance our ability to support and empower underrepresented people from all walks of life. The Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance looks forward to a fruitful collaboration with the University of Wolverhampton and is excited about the positive impact this partnership will have on the communities we serve.” Said Safaraz Ali Founder of the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance & Founder of Pathway Group