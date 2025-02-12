NAW25: Covid Crisis to Construction Success

When Covid disrupted her A-levels, Lily Frewin faced a crossroads: follow the expected university route or take a leap into something completely different. Encouraged by her dad – who happens to be a well- respected leader in education, she chose a Higher Apprenticeship in construction management.

Now, four years on, the 22-year-old from Brixham in Devon is thriving as an assistant site manager, proving that vocational routes can be just as rewarding as a degree.

With National Apprenticeship Week this week, her story shows the value of hands-on learning and breaking industry stereotypes.

“When I finished my A levels it was during Covid and the exams got cancelled. I knew I didn’t want to go to university and I spoke to my dad and he suggested an apprenticeship in construction management.

“I had never thought about construction. I just thought it was dirty, not very glamorous and male dominated and it is. But there is so much more to it than that. The knowledge required and techniques and materials and the relationships – as massive teams are required for projects.”

Lily’s dad, Laurence Frewin, Principal and CEO of South Devon College and University Centre South Devon is no stranger to the transformative power of vocational education. He oversees a diverse community of learners, including 2,300 students aged 16-18, 2,200 adult learners and almost 2,000 apprentices. But when it came to giving advice to the youngest of his three children it was personal.

“I took my academic principal hat off and put my dad hat on and let her think about it. Lily had to do what was best for her and she didn’t want to work in an office or go to university.”

A strong advocate of apprenticeships, Laurence says they are not an easy route but have a lot of benefits including encouraging people to stay in the region.

“You don’t need to move away to get a great qualification. If you want to do a degree or a higher education qualification you can do that while you’re working.

“And apprentices are very loyal to their first employer and employers like to be able to shape that person and progress their skills within the company and it means they are keeping the wealth that we need to build our communities – keeping the pound local.”

But Laurence insists that an apprenticeship is not an easy option and apprentices need a strong work ethic.

“Employers are paying you and they expect you there on time, to go to college, get good grades, do your assignments and complete your qualifications. But there are so many benefits.

“You’re in a job and you’re learning valuable skills. You’re earning money at the same time and putting into practice what you’re learning, and you’re embedding the knowledge at the same time as getting qualifications.”

This message is echoed by National Apprenticeship Week (February 10th – 14th) the biggest week in the apprenticeships and skills calendar. The week brings together everyone passionate about apprenticeships and skills to celebrate the value, benefit, and opportunity that they bring.

Four years on since starting her Higher Apprenticeship in construction management Lily is working full time as an assistant site manager for Kier Western and Wales.

Her job is to support the site manager and senior site manager and she says she’s constantly learning in an industry that is all about teamwork.

“My role is predominantly out on site ensuring that subcontractors can do their jobs without any hindrances and that we are working to the programme, safely, to the required specification and operating as per our company standards and as per the clients expectations.”

Lily’s advice for anyone considering doing an apprenticeship is ask as many questions as possible.

“People want to support you and help you so ask questions and learn as much as you can. I really felt part of a team and it was a really good experience.”