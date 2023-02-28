NCG SKILLS COMPETITION HELPS PREPARE STUDENTS WITH WORLD STAGE HOPES

NEWCASTLE College students and apprentices were the big winners at an annual skills competition, taking away four awards, whilst Kidderminster College followed closely behind with three.

The NCG Skills competition brings together students from a number of colleges within leading UK college group, NCG, every February. Returning for its third year, Newcastle College played host to students from five colleges who competed against each other for the chance to enter WorldSkills UK, and represent their college and region against other UK colleges.

Students’ knowledge and skills were put to the test through a series of practical tasks in real work experience environments, allowing them to showcase their abilities to a panel of expert judges. With students competing in areas such as carpentry, hairdressing, hospitality and catering, joiners, painting and decorating and more, there were a huge range of skills on show for the judges.

The competition is modelled on WorldSkills which is a global network of 80 countries each hosting competitions-based training, assessment and benchmarking for young people with the hope of competing at the biennial competition which brings together all countries. This format prepares students for the nationwide competition, as the winners and runners up of each category is entered to represent their college in regional competitions with the hopes of qualifying for WorldSkillsUK.

The winners included Newcastle College’s Courtney Maddison, who took away the win for Painting and Decorating for the second year. Courtney said:

“I had a fantastic day competing in the NCG Skills final. Winning for the second year in a row has really boosted my confidence and made me realise that the time and effort I’m putting into my time at college is really paying off! I’m looking forward to the next competition, the pressure is definitely on!”

Alongside Courtney, Newcastle College students proved a handy bunch with Marshall Parry winning the Bricklaying category, Anna Martin for beauty and Harriet Hawdon for Carpentry.

Harriet said: “It was my first-time experiencing an NCG Skills final and I thoroughly enjoyed it. The day allowed me to talk to people from other colleges all over the country and exchange experiences with them. Winning felt amazing. I would absolutely love to do it again in the future! I hope to be continuing my studies with Newcastle College and I will take this experience with me to further my career in construction.”

The competition was judged by experts from NOCN, Construction EPA, One Advanced and WorldSkills Centre of Excellence

According to WorldSkills UK, 97 per cent of its previous entrants say they improved their technical skills after taking part in the competition and 93 per cent said they improved their personal and employability skills.

Steve Wallis, Executive Director of Quality at NCG commented:

“NCG is increasingly committed to supporting participation in skills competitions as a key strand of our approach to education and training. Skills competitions provide learners and apprentices with an opportunity to test their knowledge and skills, against national and international standards, under competitive pressures. This helps build confidence, mastery in the skill and knowledge taught as part of their programme, supports assessment and examinations preparation, and will hopefully encourage more learners and apprentices to progress to WorldSkills and other regional and national skills competitions.

“This was our third NCG Skills event, but the first time we could bring everyone together to compete in person and it was a truly memorable day. The learners impressed the judges with their skills, attitudes, and work ethic. All of the finalists did amazingly well and a huge congratulations goes to all of the finalists and winners. I would also like to thank the staff, employers and sponsors who kindly supported the event.”

NCG is also part of the WorldSkills Centre of Excellence, an initiative founded by WorldSkillsUK and co-funded by its partner education charity and awarding organisation, NCFE that aims to raise standards in technical education through a range of skills development workshops and CPD programmes to share international teaching and training best practice.

NCG Skills competition winners:

Bricklaying: Marshall Parry – Newcastle College

Painting & Decorating: Courtney Maddison – Newcastle College

Joinery: George Swift – Carlisle College

Carpentry: Harriet Hawdon – Newcastle College

Hospitality & Catering: Solomon Tesfaye – Lewisham College

Plumbing: Kamarleo Lawrence – Lewisham College

Electrical: Harry Stanley – Kidderminster College

Creative media make up: Kyera Hughes – Kidderminster College

Hairdressing: Kayley Thorogood – Kidderminster College

Beauty: Anna Martin – Newcastle College

NCG colleges taking part:

Carlisle College

Kidderminster College

Lewisham College

Newcastle College

West Lancashire College

