New Client Solutions Director for Damar

Damar Training, the specialist provider of professional and business apprenticeships, announces the appointment of Keith Richardson as client solutions director. Keith has many years’ experience in learning and skills, most recently as associate director at Henley Business School and as director of partner development at Chartered Management Institute.

Keith will be leading on growing Damar’s strategic partnerships with large employers, helping them to generate the best return on their investments in the apprenticeship levy and the people development.

Jonathan Bourne, managing director, said:

“Keith has a strong track record of developing consultative partnerships with employers and I am delighted that he has chosen to join our team at Damar. Our focus has always been the creation of long-term value for individuals and organisations through apprenticeships. Keith’s skills and experience will enable more employers and apprentices to benefit and will ensure that Damar’s apprenticeship programmes deliver the greatest possible impact.”

Keith Richardson commented:

“I am delighted to be joining such strong and progressive organisation as Damar Training. As many organisations continue to feel the pinch of the skills shortage, investing in both new and existing talent through high quality and impactful apprenticeships plays a significant role in the recovery of the UK’s economy. I look forward to both further developing and building new partnerships with employers as we help them to develop the talent they need remain at the forefront of their field.”

