New College Swindon Joins Forces with the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance to Champion Diversity and Inclusion

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance is proud to announce that New College Swindon has joined as a patron, furthering the Alliance’s mission to promote diversity and inclusion within the apprenticeship sector. This partnership is a significant step towards ensuring that individuals from diverse backgrounds have equal access to quality education and career opportunities.

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance is dedicated to bridging the gap between underrepresented communities and apprenticeship and skills opportunities. With New College Swindon’s support, the Alliance will enhance its efforts to create pathways for talent from all cultural backgrounds, ensuring a more inclusive education, apprenticeship provision and workforce.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome New College Swindon as patrons of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance. Their commitment to diversity and inclusion in education aligns perfectly with our mission to create equitable opportunities for all. This partnership will undoubtedly enhance our efforts to bridge gaps and provide meaningful pathways for individuals from diverse backgrounds.” said Jagdeep Soor, Executive Director at Pathway Group and the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance.

As a patron, New College Swindon will actively support the development and implementation of initiatives that promote diversity within apprenticeship programs. This includes outreach efforts to engage underrepresented communities, providing mentorship and guidance to apprentices, and collaborating on research and advocacy efforts to address barriers to participation.

Matt Butcher Vice Principal – Commercial, Skills and Partnerships is thrilled about the partnership and comments,

“New College Swindon are committed to making apprenticeships available to all and we’re really excited to join the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance and benefit from their expertise in reaching out to all communities across Swindon and beyond. It’s an exciting time for apprenticeships at New College Swindon, and we’re determined that the whole community benefit from the opportunities they can bring.”

New College Swindon’s involvement with the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance is part of its broader strategy to champion inclusivity and equality in education and employment. The college has a longstanding reputation for excellence in providing high-quality education and training, and this new partnership further underscores its dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of students and the wider community.

“We are incredibly enthusiastic about New College Swindon becoming patrons of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance. Their dedication to championing diversity and inclusion in education resonates deeply with our mission. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our collective efforts to ensure that individuals from all backgrounds have the opportunity to thrive in apprenticeship programmes. We are excited to work together to drive meaningful change and celebrate the achievements of multicultural apprentices.”

said Safaraz Ali, CEO of Pathway Group and Founder of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance.