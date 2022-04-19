New Data Protection Apprenticeship

Damar Training are delighted to announce that we will be delivering the new data protection and information governance practitioner apprenticeship standard later this year.

The standard was approved by the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education at the end of March and will form part of Damar’s portfolio of professional and business apprenticeships delivered across England.

The apprenticeship is a welcome addition for many organisations throughout the private and public sectors which manage and process commercial and personal data.

As the amount of data that is controlled, stored and processed by organisations has increased, Information governance and data protection have become ever more important. Stricter legislation and highly-publicised data breaches have increased the legal, reputational and financial risk of poor data management. As a result, many organisations recognise the need for people in specialist roles and teams who can perform this vital function. Because this is a growing area, there is a shortage of trained staff and this apprenticeship will help to fill that gap.

We are pleased to already be working with a number of key employers who see the value the new apprenticeship will provide. Sue Taylor, Group Head of Data Protection at Provident Financial, said:

“Information governance and data protection are rapidly growing roles within both the public and private sector. It’s important that we provide opportunities for individuals wanting to take up a career in this specialist area. This apprenticeship standard is the perfect mechanism to support the growth of talent by focusing on the key elements of understanding and applying data protection law to operational practices.”

Using this apprenticeship will bring many benefits to organisations, such as improving compliance with regulations, enhancing data protection and information governance best practice, implementing a co-ordinated approach to frameworks and policies, and reducing risk.

The apprenticeship is ideal for new or existing members of staff who need to improve their data protection and information governance knowledge, skills and behaviours. The training will be delivered flexibly, via a blend of 1:1 coaching, group workshops and an extensive range of online learning resources. As with all Damar apprenticeships, that learning is then put into practice in the workplace and externally assessed to ensure that ait is fully embedded.

You can find out more about this new apprenticeship standard on the Damar Training website.

