New Edge Research Shines Light on Opportunities & Challenges of Degree Apprenticeships

Out today a groundbreaking report from the Edge Foundation, in partnership with the Universities of Bath, Oxford, and Huddersfield, highlights the transformative potential of Degree Apprenticeships (DAs) while uncovering critical challenges faced by employers, education and training providers (ETPs), and apprentices.

Launched in 2015, DAs offer a debt-free, vocational pathway to higher education by combining degree-level learning with on-the-job training funded through the Apprenticeship Levy. Positioned as a solution to address skills shortages, boost social mobility, and drive economic growth, DAs have grown in prominence but remain under scrutiny.

The research, conducted between spring 2022 and autumn 2023, involved nearly 100 interviews with large employers, small and medium size enterprises (SMEs), ETPs, policymakers, and degree apprentices. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of DAs’ contributions to skills development, workforce diversity, and reflects on their economic contribution and social mobility, while identifying systemic obstacles and areas for improvement.

Key Findings

Impact on Employers: Employers play a pivotal role in designing apprenticeship standards, but SMEs struggle to engage effectively due to limited resources and a lack of flexibility in the levy system.

Large employers frequently underspend their levy funds, with administrative burdens and costs such as backfilling positions cited as significant barriers. Benefits for Apprentices: Degree apprentices appreciate the opportunity for practical, career-oriented learning while avoiding student loan debt.

Apprentices were found to be more motivated and perform better academically than their fee-paying counterparts. Challenges for Education and Training Providers (ETPs): Overregulation and complex compliance requirements place significant strain on ETPs, with some questioning the long-term sustainability of offering DAs.

Good communication between ETPs and employers was essential for effective integration of academic learning and workplace training. Social Mobility and Workforce Diversity: DAs have helped attract women to traditionally male-dominated sectors such as engineering and IT, but progress in diversifying workforces by ethnicity remains limited.

DAs may offer those existing employees opportunity to engage with degree level studying who did not have a chance before. Collaboration and Delivery Models: Effective collaboration between employers, ETPs, and apprentices is essential but often inconsistent, with SMEs facing additional challenges in sustaining partnerships and delivering high-quality training.

Alice Gardner Chief Executive at the Edge Foundation said:

“Degree Apprenticeships have the potential to revolutionise education and skills development in the UK, but systemic changes are needed to ensure their long-term success,”

“Our research demonstrates that with greater flexibility, collaboration, and targeted support, DAs can deliver on their promise to boost economic growth, tackle skills shortages, and enhance social mobility.”

Recommendations for the Future

The report outlines seven key recommendations for the government, employers, and ETPs, including:

Simplifying the design, delivery, and quality assurance processes for DAs.

Introducing greater flexibility into apprenticeship standards to meet evolving industry needs.

Developing a national communications strategy to raise awareness of DAs, with a focus on SMEs and prospective apprentices.

Modelling levy funding policies to better support workforce diversification and align with emerging skills demands.

About the Research

This study represents one of the most comprehensive evaluations of DAs to date, offering a rich portrait of experiences across employment sectors and stakeholder groups. It reflects on both the successes and challenges of DAs in a rapidly changing educational and economic landscape.

To download the report in full click here