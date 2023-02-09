New funding awarded to projects to improve skills in Wales’ Creative Sector
More than £1.5m in Welsh Government funding has been awarded to 17 projects that will deliver high quality skills and training projects within the creative industries in Wales, Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden has announced today.
The Creative Skills Fund was launched in September 2022, with the aim of supporting projects which could deliver against one or more of the 10 identified priorities within the three-year industry led Creative Skills Action Plan.
The Action Plan seeks to address the skills needs of the three priority sectors: music, digital content and screen in the short term, as well as considering the long-term needs which will ensure Wales continues to have a thriving creative sector.
Some of the projects which have been awarded funding include:
- Developing the skills, knowledge and networking of Welsh music managers;
- Upskilling Welsh grass roots music venue managers;
- Equipping leaders, managers and producers working in TV and film in Wales with the skills they need to run a successful creative business with a particular focus on commercialisation, securing funding, exploiting IP, becoming global, recruiting inclusively and succession planning;
- A network of new freelance Union Learning Representatives and Mental Health First Aiders will empower creative workers to identify and organise learning activities and support the mental health and wellbeing of their peers at a grass roots level.
- New Learning Disability Inclusion training for the screen industry which aims to address the chronic shortfall in representation of learning disabled and/or autistic people on screen and behind the camera;
- An entry level Gaming Hub to support the strategic development of training provision for diverse young people which covers entry level requirements at levels 1, 2 and 3 on a BTEC framework.
Support has been provided to a new project led by University of South Wales Film & TV School, Bangor University and Screen Alliance Wales to create three new Screen Academies inside Greatpoint Studios, ,Wolf Studios Wales and Aria Studios to deliver the skills, education and training that can support the next generation of Welsh talent to flourish in the screen industry.
Huw Swayne, Associate Dean Partnerships and Business Development, University of South Wales, said:
“Skills Academies Wales is an innovative pan Wales project engaging with Schools, Colleges and Universities to create pathways to enter the booming TV and Film Industry here in Wales. Embedded in Studios in Bangor, Cardiff, Newport and Bridgend it provides real-world experience through workshops, placement and outreach activities. Our aim is to build capacity and longevity in a sustainable workforce that draws upon the very best of Welsh talent and facilities, working and winning in a global market. The University of South Wales, Screen Alliance Wales and Bangor University are proud to be working with Creative Wales to deliver this exciting initiative.”
Allison Dowzell, Managing Director, Screen Alliance Wales, said:
“We are delighted to be working with our long-term partners USW on this initiative alongside Bangor University and Creative Wales. We are excited to be expanding on the work we already do together by being part of the Skills Academies Wales project and look forward to growing and nurturing the talent in Wales even further.”
Professor Ruth McElroy, Head of the School of Arts, Culture and Language at Bangor University said,:
“Screen Academies Wales has been set up to directly improve the opportunities on offer to young people in Wales to pursue a career in the film and TV industry. Bangor University is thrilled to be working closely with Anglesey-based Aria Studios, the University of South Wales and Screen Alliance Wales to help build a sustainable and inclusive pipeline for Wales’ burgeoning screen industry. Developing the very best talent with appropriate professional skills and providing opportunities in both Welsh and English is core to our mission as a university, and content creation is now an global industry which offers huge opportunities for our students both in Wales and beyond.”
Beacons Cymru is a skills, career and business development provider for the Welsh music industry and has been successful in securing funding.
Luke Thomas, Beacons Cymru, said:
“We are very grateful to receive the Creative Skills Fund at Beacons Cymru. It will enable us to deliver several exciting new projects this year, all of which have been designed by young, future leaders in the music sector. These projects will all help young people across Wales develop vital skills and confidence to pursue careers in the music industry.”
Another successful project which will work across all creative sectors throughout Wales is led by BECTU Cymru. The aim of ‘Empowering Freelance Creatives’ is to look at innovative ways of re-dressing imbalance around skills and wellbeing which can disadvantage freelance creatives.
Siân Gale from the join union learning programme CULT Cymru said;
“Freelance workers are the backbone of Wales’ successful creative industries, this bilingual pan Wales programme will provide much needed support to these often vulnerable workers to enable them and the industry to survive and thrive.”
Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden said:
“The creative industries have been one of the fastest-growing parts of the Welsh economy for nearly a decade, creating jobs and wealth, contributing to a strong national brand and promoting Wales to the world. To keep up with demand, we’ve highlighted the need to develop the right skills across the sector to support continued growth.
“The purpose of this fund is to continue to support strategic skills partnerships across Wales and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to award the funding to collaborative projects which will provide excellent opportunities for those working in the sector or seeking to work in the sector from all backgrounds.”
DAN EMBARGO TAN: Dydd Iau 9 Chw 2023, 00:01
|
Cyllid newydd yn cael ei ddyfarnu i brosiectau i wella sgiliau yn Sector Creadigol Cymru
|
|
|
Mae cyllid gwerth dros £1.5 miliwn wedi cael ei ddyfarnu gan Lywodraeth Cymru i 17 prosiect a fydd yn darparu sgiliau a phrosiectau hyfforddi o ansawdd uchel yn y diwydiannau creadigol yng Nghymru, mae Dirprwy Weinidog y Celfyddydau a Chwaraeon wedi cyhoeddi heddiw.
Cafodd y Gronfa Sgiliau Creadigol ei lansio ym mis Medi 2022, gyda’r nod o gefnogi prosiectau a oedd yn gallu cyflawni yn erbyn un neu fwy o’r deg o flaenoriaethau a nodwyd yn y Cynllun Gweithredu Sgiliau Creadigol tair blynedd, a gafodd ei arwain gan y diwydiant.
Nod y Cynllun Gweithredu yw mynd i’r afael â’r sgiliau sydd eu hangen ar dri sector â blaenoriaeth: cerddoriaeth, cynnwys digidol a sgrin yn y tymor byr, yn ogystal ag ystyried yr anghenion hirdymor a fydd yn sicrhau bod sector creadigol Cymru yn parhau i ffynnu.
Mae’r prosiectau sydd wedi derbyn cyllid yn cynnwys:
Mae cymorth wedi cael ei ddarparu ar gyfer prosiect newydd, a arweinir gan Ysgol Ffilm a Theledu Prifysgol De Cymru, Prifysgol Bangor, a Screen Alliance Wales, i greu tair Academi Sgrin o fewn Greatpoint Studios, Wolf Studios Wales a Stiwdios Fflim Ariai ddarparu’r sgiliau, yr addysg a’r hyfforddiant sydd eu hangen i gefnogi’r genhedlaeth nesaf o bobl dalentog yng Nghymru i ffynnu yn y diwydiant sgrin.
Dywedodd Huw Swayne, Deon Cysylltiol Partneriaethau a Datblygu Busnes Prifysgol De Cymru: “Mae Academi Sgiliau Cymru yn brosiect arloesol ar gyfer Cymru gyfan, sy’n gweithio gydag Ysgolion, Colegau a Phrifysgolion i greu llwybrau i ymuno â diwydiant Teledu a Ffilm yng Nghymru sydd wedi gweld cryn gynnydd. Mae’n gweithredu mewn stiwdios ym Mangor, Caerdydd, Casnewydd a Phen-y-bont ar Ogwr, ac mae’n darparu profiadau byd go iawn drwy weithdai, lleoliadau gwaith a gwaith maes. Ein nod yw adeiladu capasiti a hirhoedledd mewn gweithlu cynaliadwy sy’n denu’r bobl fwyaf talentog ac y defnyddio’r cyfleusterau gorau yng Nghymru, gan weithio ac ennill mewn marchnad byd-eang. Mae Prifysgol De Cymru, Screen Alliance Wales a Phrifysgol Bangor yn falch o gael y cyfle i weithio gyda Cymru Creadigol i gyflawni’r fenter gyffrous hon.”
Dywedodd Allison Dowzell, Screen Alliance Wales: “Mae’n bleser gennyn ni weithio gyda’n partneriaid hirdymor, Prifysgol De Cymru, ar y fenter hon, ochr yn ochr â Phrifysgol Bangor a Cymru Creadigol. Mae cael y cyfle i ehangu’r gwaith rydyn ni eisoes yn ei wneud gyda’n gilydd, drwy fod yn rhan o brosiect Academi Sgiliau Cymru, yn destun cryn gyffro inni, ac rydyn ni’n edrych ymlaen at ddatblygu a meithrin y dalent yng Nghymru ymhellach byth.”
Dywedodd yr Athro Ruth McElroy, Pennaeth yr Ysgol Iaith, Diwylliant a’r Celfyddydau ym Mhrifysgol Bangor: “Mae Academïau Sgrin Cymru wedi’u sefydlu i wella’n uniongyrchol y cyfleoedd sydd ar gael i bobl ifanc yng Nghymru ddilyn gyrfa yn y diwydiant ffilm a theledu. Mae Prifysgol Bangor yn falch o fod yn cydweithio’n agos gydag Stiwdios Aria ar Ynys Môn, Prifysgol De Cymru a Chynghrair Sgrin Cymru er mwyn adeiladu ffrwd gynaliadwy a chynhwysol ar gyfer diwydiant sgrin ffyniannus Cymru. Mae datblygu’r dalent gorau gyda’r sgiliau proffesiynol priodol a darparu cyfleoedd yn y Gymraeg yn ogystal â’r Saesneg yn greiddiol i’n cenhadaeth fel prifysgol, ac mae creu cynnwys bellach yn ddiwydiant byd-eang sy’n cynnig cyfleoedd enfawr i’n myfyrwyr yma yng Nghymru a thu hwnt.”
Mae Beacons Cymru yn ddarparwr sgiliau, gyrfa a datblygu busnes ar gyfer diwydiant cerddoriaeth Cymru, ac mae wedi llwyddo i sicrhau cyllid.
Dywedodd Luke Thomas, Becaons Cymru: “Rydym yn ddiolchgar iawn i dderbyn y Gronfa Sgiliau Creadigol yn Beacons Cymru. Bydd yn ein galluogi i gyflawni sawl prosiect newydd cyffrous eleni, ac mae pob un ohonynt wedi’u cynllunio gan arweinwyr ifanc y dyfodol yn y sector cerddoriaeth. Bydd y prosiectau hyn i gyd yn helpu pobl ifanc ledled Cymru i ddatblygu sgiliau a’r hyder hanfodol i ddilyn gyrfaoedd yn y diwydiant cerddoriaeth.”
Mae prosiect llwyddiannus arall a fydd yn gweithio ar draws pob sector creadigol ledled Cymru yn cael ei arwain gan BECTU Cymru. Nod Empowering Freelance Creatives ‘ yw edrych ar ffyrdd arloesol o unioni’r diffyg cydbwysedd rhwng sgiliau a llesiant sy’n gallu rhoi gweithwyr creadigol llawrydd o dan anfantais.
Dywedodd Siân Gale o raglen ddysgu CULT Cymru, rhaglen undeb ar y cyd: “Gweithwyr llawrydd yw asgwrn cefn diwydiannau creadigol llwyddiannus Cymru, a bydd y cynllun dwyieithog hwn ar gyfer Cymru gyfan yn darparu llawer o’r cymorth, sydd ei angen yn fawr iawn, ar gyfer y gweithwyr hyn sydd yn aml mewn sefyllfa fregus, i’w helpu nhw a’r diwydiant i oroesi ac i ffynnu.”
Dywedodd Dirprwy Weinidog y Celfyddydau a Chwaraeon, Dawn Bowden: “Mae’r diwydiannau creadigol yn un o rannau economi Cymru sydd wedi bod yn tyfu gyflymaf ers bron i ddegawd, gan greu swyddi a chyfoeth, cyfrannu at frand cenedlaethol cryf a hyrwyddo Cymru ledled y byd. Er mwyn bodloni’r galw, rydyn ni wedi tynnu sylw at yr angen i ddatblygu’r sgiliau cywir ar draws y sector i gefnogi twf parhaus.
“Diben y gronfa hon yw parhau i gefnogi partneriaethau sgiliau strategol ledled Cymru, ac rwyf wrth fy modd ein bod wedi gallu dyfarnu’r cyllid i brosiectau cydweithredol a fydd yn darparu cyfleodd gwych ar gyfer y rhai sy’n gweithio yn y sector neu sydd am weithio yn y sector o bob cefndir.”
|
