New partnership unlocks millions in apprenticeship funding for schools and charities

Social impact agency Maikai has partnered with training and skills organisation Apprentify to expand access to high-quality skills development across education and grassroots sport.

Using transfers of the Growth and Skills Levy, the partnership will deliver fully funded apprenticeship opportunities for schools, charities and community groups that would otherwise be out of reach.

Two national programmes were launched at the end of January, designed to remove barriers to training, support social mobility and equip organisations with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing economy.

The first focuses on responsible and ethical AI implementation in schools, supporting teachers, school leaders and education staff across England to adopt AI in ways that are safe, transparent and aligned with the best interests of students. Delivered through an apprenticeship pathway, the programme combines practical AI capability with a strong emphasis on ethics, governance, data protection, safeguarding and inequality awareness.

Maikai and Apprentify will work with schools to move beyond experimentation, helping leaders embed AI through clear policies, staff training pathways and student-ready frameworks. The programme supports schools to reduce administrative burden, improve internal processes and enhance teaching and learning, while ensuring AI use remains inclusive, accountable and compliant with regulatory expectations.

The second programme extends the partnership’s impact into grassroots sport and community organisations, building essential fundraising skills to help clubs and charities become more financially resilient and sustainable. By strengthening capability at a local level, the programme supports organisations to unlock new funding opportunities and increase their impact in communities across the UK.

Both programmes are funded through the Skills and Growth Levy transfer mechanism, which allows large levy-paying employers to transfer up to 50% of their unused levy funds each year to support apprenticeship training in other organisations. This approach enables schools, charities and community groups to access fully funded training that would otherwise be out of reach, while supporting government priorities around workforce reskilling, AI capability and community development.

Sam Field, CRO at Apprentify Group, said:

“This partnership is a perfect example of how levy innovation can unlock opportunities for those who need them most. Not only are we addressing critical skills gaps in education and sport but also helping organisations make a tangible difference through their CSR commitments. It’s about turning unused funds into life-changing opportunities.”

David Ellis, Founder and Chief Executive at Maikai, added:

“Our partnership with Apprentify enables us to deliver our mission of building lifelong learning and good work, at scale. By unlocking further Skills and Growth Levy funding, we’re accelerating our ambition to direct £100 million into opportunities that ensure everyone can thrive in the future of work.”