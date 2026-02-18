Newcastle College Students Win Gold in Five Categories at NCG Skills Competition

Newcastle College students have been celebrating success after taking part in the sixth annual NCG Skills competition, held this year at Kidderminster College during National Apprenticeship Week.

NCG Skills is a unique, national competition that brings together learners from across NCG’s seven colleges, giving them the chance to develop and showcase their technical expertise in front of industry professionals.

Learners from Newcastle College travelled to Kidderminster after earning their place in regional heats held in December.

Apprentices and students competed across 11 skills areas, including business, carpentry, hairdressing, joinery, electrical installation and bricklaying.

Each category was shaped, judged and supported by employer partners including NOCN Group, OneAdvanced, L’Oréal, Wella and WorldSkills UK, creating real‑world pressure and expectations for competitors.

Competitions like NCG Skills play a crucial role in helping students develop the technical, professional and personal skills that employers across the region and beyond are looking for.

Modelled on WorldSkills principles, the competition aims to deepen hands‑on experience, build confidence, and strengthen the skills that employers are actively seeking. Past winners have gone on to compete nationally and internationally, including in Switzerland and Beijing, demonstrating the high standard of talent across NCG.

Newcastle College students competed in areas across construction, hair and beauty, business and art – and excellent opportunity to showcase their skills and gain recognitions for their hard work and dedication to their respective crafts.

In total, five of our leaners achieved gold. Ornela Mucta, currently studying Level 2 Make-Up at Newcastle College won the Beauty competition, after creating a colourful look inspired by Madonna. She said:

“It was an absolutely amazing experience. Winning was unexpected, but I’m so happy, it feels great.”

Jon Ridley, Principal of Newcastle College, said:

“Newcastle College is committed to equipping our learners with the skills, confidence and working‑world experience they need to succeed in their future careers. NCG Skills provides an opportunity for students to challenge themselves in new environments, learn from peers across the country, and perform under industry conditions. Congratulations to our finalists and winners. Thank you to our staff who have inspired and nurtured this talent. The students and staff are shining ambassadors of the Newcastle College community and NCG.”

NCG Skills 2026 Winners

Art & Design: Lana McKenzie, Newcastle Sixth Form College

Electrical: George Collins, Kidderminster College

Bricklaying: Ollie Skillen, Newcastle College

Carpentry: Jak Dolton, Carlisle College

Joinery: Shaun Gray, Carlisle College

Painting & Decorating: Ellie Fox, Newcastle College

Plastering: Jake Waite, Carlisle College

Business: Jude Strong, Newcastle College

Hairdressing: Rosie Overy, Lewisham College

Beauty: Ornela Mucta, Newcastle College

Creative Media Make‑Up: Bethany Covent, Newcastle College